ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Which used cars are the most expensive in Utah right now?

By Vivian Chow
ABC4
ABC4
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RmQsW_0fEoebUp00

UTAH (ABC4) – Looking to buy a used car?

As new and used car prices continue soaring across the nation, there are some vehicles that will take out a larger chunk of your savings than others.

A new study by iSeeCars takes a look at the Top 5 used cars with the highest price hikes in Utah right now.

Across the country, used car prices rocketed a staggering 30.4 percent in March or an average of $8,032 as a global microchip and semiconductor shortage continues plaguing the automotive industry. March’s average prices dipped slightly though, following a peak of 35% in February 2022.

UTAH EATS: New fine dining restaurant opening in Salt Lake City this summer

The new study analyzed 1.8 million used car sales throughout March 2022. The vehicles analyzed were newer models, ranging anywhere from 1 to 5 years old.

In Utah alone, used car prices jumped 26.9% or around $6,965 in Salt Lake City from March 2021 to March 2022.

Here are the Top 5 used cars with the highest price increases in Salt Lake City right now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bIJxo_0fEoebUp00

Even though car prices are high across the board, certain types of vehicles are seeing higher demand than others from prospective buyers.

The study found the types of cars seeing the largest price increases are mainly economy and fuel-efficient cars, specifically hatchbacks, wagons, and sedans, respectively.

The cars seeing the smallest price changes are luxury SUVs and sports cars.

“Small cars have become the only affordable used car option for a growing segment of the population, and their price increases reflect the high demand these otherwise low-demand vehicles have experienced in recent years,” says iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer.

COMING SOON: New Utah-based grocery chain coming to Daybreak

Demand for hybrid vehicles remains at an all-time high with used hybrid prices increasing 40.5%. Electric vehicles saw a 36.3% rise in prices, as well.

Throughout the country, the Top 10 used cars seeing the highest prices are the Hyundai Sonata Hybrid, with an increase of 63.9 percent and the Toyota Prius, which saw a 45.2 percent increase.

“Affordable transportation has seen a surge in demand in the wake of heightened used car prices, and these hybrid cars are less expensive than the average used car,” says Brauer.” Hybrid and electric vehicles had used car price increases well above the average for all fuel types. The rapid increase in gas prices over the past few months has led to a surge in demand for hybrid and electric vehicles.”

The Top 10 cars with the highest price increases in the U.S. right now are:

Top 10 Cars with the Greatest Price Increases (YoY) – iSeeCars March 2022 Study
Rank Used Vehicle Average Used Car Price (March 2022) $ Price Change from March 2021 % Price Change from March 2021
1 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid $25,620 $9,991 63.9%
2 Kia Rio $17,970 $5,942 49.4%
3 Nissan LEAF $25,123 $8,288 49.2%
4 Chevrolet Spark $17,039 $5,526 48.0%
5 Mercedes-Benz G-Class $220,846 $71,586 48.0%
6 Toyota Prius $26,606 $8,269 45.1%
7 Kia Forte $20,010 $6,193 44.8%
8 Kia Soul $20,169 $6,107 43.4%
9 Tesla Model S $75,475 $22,612 42.8%
10 Mitsubishi Mirage $14,838 $4,431 42.6%
Average Across All Cars $34,429 $ 8,032 30.4%
(Courtesy of iSeeCars)

If you’re looking to avoid hefty price increases on a used car, some models have seen a much smaller increase in price surging.

UTAH THEFT: What are the most stolen cars in Utah?

Comprised of luxury vehicles, sports cars and a few trucks, these are the Top 10 cars seeing the smallest price increases in the nation:

Top 10 Cars with the Smallest Price Increases (YoY) – iSeeCars March 2022 Study
Rank Used Vehicle Average Used Car Price (March 2022) $ Price Change from March 2021 % Price Change from March 2021
1 Maserati Levante $59,975 $4,945 9.0%
2 Nissan Titan XD $41,382 $4,626 12.6%
3 Chevrolet Camaro $33,414 $4,012 13.6%
4 Jaguar F-Pace $45,390 $5,555 13.9%
5 Land Rover Discovery $51,581 $6,395 14.2%
6 Porsche Macan $57,305 $7,140 14.2%
7 Honda Ridgeline $36,079 $4,523 14.3%
8 Nissan Titan $38,715 $5,101 15.2%
9 Mazda MX-5 Miata rf $31,066 $4,262 15.9%
10 Ford Mustang $31,694 $4,587 16.9%
Average Across All Cars $34,429 $8,032 30.4%
(Courtesy of iSeeCars)
UTAH SHOCKWAVES: What was that loud boom in Utah?

“While consumers were previously advised to wait to purchase a used car if they were able to do so, new geopolitical factors are expected to exacerbate and prolong the present used car price increases,” says Brauer. “The best way for American consumers to avoid significantly higher prices while car shopping for the foreseeable future is to either maintain their current vehicle or purchase a used vehicle that isn’t in high demand, and to be as flexible as possible with factors such as color and trim.”

To check out the full report or for more auto buying tips, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 1

Related
ABC4

This popular diner chain will be offering endless breakfasts for $6.99

UTAH (ABC4) – As inflation causes prices to soar across the board affecting food and gas, one national diner chain is hoping to make eating out a little less taxing on your wallet. Denny’s, the nationwide diner chain will be offering an endless breakfast for the low price of $6.99. The company says the promotion, […]
ABC4

Police: St. George woman allegedly neglects kids, found with meth

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A St. George woman is facing multiple charges relating to child negligence and drug use.  Angela Davis, 40, has been booked into the Washington County Purgatory Facility on one count of child abuse, one count of drug possession, one count of drug paraphernalia possession, and one count of interlock fail […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
ABC4

Utah gas station offering gallons for less than $4

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A gas station in Ogden is doing their part to combat soaring gas prices.  The BJs located on 1453 Washington Blvd. is offering gas for as little as $3.99 per gallon.  When questioned as to how they are able to offer their product for such low prices amid a time of […]
OGDEN, UT
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Overpriced Used Car in America

The American car industry has been battered by a shortage of microchips and other parts used in vehicle manufacturing. Semiconductors, in particular, are critical to car electronics and navigation systems. While supply is short, consumer demand has reached normal levels, after an interruption brought on by the COVID-19 recession. As a result of new car […]
BUYING CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Cars
State
Utah State
24/7 Wall St.

25 Best-Selling American Cars

The U.S. auto market is still struggling with a microchip shortage that is cutting into vehicle supplies. The total number of vehicles sold in the first quarter of 2022 dropped by more than 12% when compared to 2021’s first quarter – from nearly 4 million cars down to less than 3.5 million sold. To determine […]
BUYING CARS
World Economic Forum

Which passenger cars pollute the most?

CO2 emissions from small cars are far below those from SUVs and sports cars. However, high-polluting vehicles such as SUVs continue to increase in popularity worldwide. But SUV manufacturers are coming under pressure as the EU is setting stricter limits for emissions from newly registered passenger cars. Fines will be...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Cars#Small Cars#Used Cars#Vehicles#Hybrid Cars#Iseecars
gmauthority.com

GM Finally Reveals Chevy Silverado Convertible

General Motors unveiled the fully refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 last September, and now, The General is once again upgrading the iconic pickup with the addition of the all-new Chevy Silverado Convertible. The Chevy Silverado Convertible is framed as offering the same utility and practicality as the standard pickup truck,...
CARS
Gear Patrol

Meet the 500 HP Engine That Will Kill the Hemi V8

We expected Stellantis to unveil its new, revolutionary turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six gas engine in April. That's not happening because Stellantis just unveiled it in March. The new engine is called the Hurricane. It will replace the 5.7-liter and 6.4-liter V8s in the Stellantis lineup, as the conglomerate figures out going all-electric. And it's going to do so with not just greater fuel economy but more power.
CARS
ABC4

Woman charged for killing two brothers during St. George bicycle race

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has been charged after hitting and killing two bicyclists in Washington City on Sunday. Officials have identified the suspect as Julie Ann Budge from Hurricane. Budge is facing eight charges relating to the fatal incident that left two brothers dead after a DUI crash. Washington City Police have […]
WASHINGTON, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Nissan
torquenews.com

One of the Best Toyotas Ever Made You Should Look for Used

Looking for a used Toyota, but unsure which model is one of the best you should be focused on during a used car search? Here’s one surprising recommendation from a Toyota mechanic and automotive expert that is not a Corolla or a Camry…or even a Lexus---that he calls a “gem” IF it has been taken care of over the years.
BUYING CARS
insideevs.com

This Is What 100,000 Miles Does To A Tesla Model 3 With White Interior

Home detailing your car will certainly not yield pro-level results, but it certainly got this 100,000-mile Tesla Model 3 Performance looking pretty good. Even the white interior, which is known to pick up the dye from clothing and which can look quite unpleasant if never cleaned, looked good on this well used EV.
CARS
ABC4

Mother of 4’s hiking death affecting small community

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Candice Thompson, 26, died Sunday when she fell while hiking. First responders knew her. Her husband is — and her father was — a police officer for Richfield Police. Her husband Colton had even worked for the Sheriff’s Dept. in the past. “It hits us deep down that it could […]
SEVIER COUNTY, UT
ABC4

St. George man arrested after woman’s bloodied body found in home

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested for first-degree murder after a woman’s body was discovered in a St. George home on Wednesday. St. George Police have identified the suspect as Jonathon David Cross, 43. The victim has been identified as Lisa Breinholt. Police first responded to a welfare check at a […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
ABC4

ABC4

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy