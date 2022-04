The writing had been on the walls for Matt Beaty for quite some time. As successful as a hitter as he was at the minor league level, the Dodgers never really had the room on their roster to get him reps. Add in the fact that Edwin Rios is basically the power-hitting version of Beaty, and it was clear he wasn’t sticking around for long.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO