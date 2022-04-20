ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Sean Payton pours a little gasoline on Tom Brady-Dolphins rumors

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Sean Payton added a little intrigue to the rumors that linked him and Tom Brady to the Dolphins as part of a coup for the Super Bowl coach and legendary quarterback

Payton said he was aware “that there was a request put in where the intermediaries talked, and I’m like the rest of you. I heard that story.”

Payton denied having any personal role in the reports that had Brady retiring, joining the Dolphins as a minority owner and then acquiring Payton to be the team’s coach before returning to play quarterback for Miami.

Payton and Brady both left the sport this offseason before Brady famously returned to the Buccaneers . Payton is expected to land a significant broadcasting role.

“I have no clue about the Tampa Bay/Miami Dolphins/Tom Brady rumor… I’m getting ready for TV,” Payton said before he went on to win the Zurich Classic Celebrity Shootout.

The Buccaneers and Dolphins are not saying much on the situation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CAing_0fEodzOo00 Sean Payton (left) and Tom Brady in 2010AP

Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht dismissed the Dolphins scenario Tuesday as just being “chatter.” His Dolphins counterpart, Chris Grier, declined to answer a question on the matter in his pre-draft availability on Wednesday.

Payton added that if he were to coach in the coming season, he would have remained with the Saints.

“Our focus on Tom Brady has been beating him, not joining him,” said Payton, who has left the door open for a possible coaching return.

Ultimately, the Dolphins hired Mike McDaniel as their head coach, following the firing of Brian Flores, who moved on with the Steelers as an assistant.

Flores is still pursuing his discrimination lawsuit against the NFL and its 32 teams. The legal situation is what reportedly foiled the Miami-Brady-Payton plan .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mdaBj_0fEodzOo00
Dolphins GM Chris Grier on Feb. 10, 2022Getty Images

Brady announced last month that he plans to return to Tampa Bay for a 23rd NFL season to take care of “unfinished business” after a bitter ending to last season. The Bucs lost to the Rams 30-27 in the NFC Divisional Round.

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

‘It’s just very disturbing’: South Florida man says he believes he saw Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins on roadway minutes before his death

Many of the circumstances that led up to the stunning and tragic death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida remain unclear. The 24-year-old — he would have turned 25 on May 3 — was reportedly in South Florida to train with teammates when the Florida Highway Patrol says he tried to cross I-595 in Broward County on foot at 6:27 a.m. The agency said he was struck by a dump truck and pronounced dead at the scene.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Former Raiders Quarterback Died On Thursday

The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Miami, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Football
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
TMZ.com

Dwayne Haskins' Wife Emotional At QB's Memorial, Releases Dove At Ceremony

1:06 PM PT -- Dwayne Haskins' wife, Kalabrya, was visibly emotional at the former NFL player's memorial Friday ... in tears over her husband's casket as pallbearers removed it from the church. The scene was extremely somber ... Kalabrya was seen wiping away tears throughout the ceremony after reportedly saying...
NFL
The Spun

Justin Fields Sends Clear Message About Colin Kaepernick

Earlier this offseason, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick made it clear he wanted to complete his comeback to the NFL. Over the past few months, he’s been working with several current and former NFL players to make that happen. One of those is former first-round pick Justin Fields – who shares a quarterback coach with Kaepernick.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
The Spun

NFL World Pays Tribute To Cowboys Great Tony Romo

Today is Tony Romo’s 42nd birthday. To celebrate, fans are taking a trip down memory lane and paying tribute to one of the greatest undrafted players in the history of the league. Romo spent 13 years in Dallas. He carved out an incredible career in a Cowboys uniform, passing...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#American Football
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady’s Tweet About Gisele Is Going Viral

Tom Brady’s got jokes on social media. The Buccaneers quarterback got a bunch of reaction on Twitter when he tried to hop on one of TikTok’s hottest trends. But he needs us all to keep it a secret from Gisele. Responding to Barstool, “If you saw this no you didn’t.”
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Buffalo Bills Reportedly Sign Veteran Free Agent

The Buffalo Bills have reportedly signed former Tennessee Titans offensive lineman David Quessenberry on a one-year deal, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. Quessenberry started all 17 games for the Titans this past season. Quessenberry was originally selected by the Houston Texans with a sixth-round pick in the 2017 draft....
NFL
brownsnation.com

Report: Jarvis Landry Will Choose Between 2 Teams

Earlier this offseason, the Cleveland Browns parted ways with wide receiver Jarvis Landry. The five-time Pro Bowl receiver has spent each of the last four seasons as a member of the Browns. Now, the 29-year-old is allowed to sign with whichever team he wants as a free agent. However, it...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Buccaneers Make Decision On Tom Brady’s Contract: Fans React

On Friday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made an interesting decision regarding Tom Brady’s contract. According to a report from NFL insider Adam Schefter, the team restructured his contract. The move will save the team $9 million in cap space and ensure that Brady is a free agent after the 2022 season.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Von Miller Is Recruiting A Longtime Star To The Bills

Earlier this offseason, former Los Angeles Rams pass rusher Von Miller signed a lucrative deal with the Buffalo Bills. It didn’t take him long to start recruiting other players to join him. During a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Miller revealed he’s recruiting another former NFL star to Buffalo.
NFL
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
20K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy