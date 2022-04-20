ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan, VT

2 Massachusetts Men Drown Kayaking on Northern Vermont Lake

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGAN, Vt. (AP) — Two Massachusetts men have drowned in a northern Vermont lake while kayaking, Vermont State Police said. The bodies of Aidan Connolly, 27, of Roslindale, Massachusetts,...

