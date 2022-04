The free COVID-19 test site at the University of Wisconsin-Superior will close to community members on April 1 but will remain open for UWS students and employees. The site in the Marcovich Wellness Center is operated in partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Nearly 32,000 COVID-19 tests have been administered at the site in the past year and a half.

SUPERIOR, WI ・ 29 DAYS AGO