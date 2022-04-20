ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocoa begins planting trees ahead of Arbor Day celebration

By Tyler Vazquez, Florida Today
A young oak tree standing only a few yards high went up at Bracco Pond in Cocoa Wednesday.

Joggers and walkers often use the path at Bracco Pond Park for exercise, and city leaders hope planting more trees in the area will provide needed shade as well as help with stormwater management.

Cocoa city leaders along with Keep Brevard Beautiful staff were present Wednesday to plant the first of many trees planned as part of the city's environmental plans over the next year.

"This is an example of green infrastructure complementing grey infrastructure," said council member Lorraine Koss at Wednesday's planting, meaning new trees in the city can help filter stormwater before it ever reaches the Indian River Lagoon.

"All our stormwater is treated here before it seeps through and even gets close to the lagoon," Koss said.

More: Florida Today Show: Cocoa Village on verge of explosive growth

More: Lawsuit seems inevitable between Brevard County and Malabar over Scrub Jay sanctuary

Council member Lavander Hearn said the tree planting is just the "beginning of more to come."

"Bracco Pond is a hidden asset for the city of Cocoa and we hope the area will expand into an even more beautiful location for Cocoans and everyone outside of Cocoa to visit," Hearn said.

Certification through the Arbor Day Foundation provides a framework for cities like Cocoa to manage and expand their public tree canopies.

Currently there are over 3,600 designated tree cities by the Arbor Day Foundation.

As part of Cocoa's plans to maintain its tree canopy, the city received a matching grant of $15,000 from the state of Florida, meaning $30,000 will be spent over the next year to maintain and grow the tree population.

As part of the annual Tree City USA designation, Cocoa will be organizing an event to showcase the value trees play in the community on April 29.

During the Arbor Day event, Keep Brevard Beautiful will host demonstrations on invasive tree identification and building a birdhouse from recycled materials.

University of Florida's Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Brevard County Extension will give demonstrations on gardening with nature, pruning and education on keystone species.

Tyler Vazquez is the North Brevard Watchdog Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Vazquez at 321-917-7491 or tvazquez@floridatoday.com . Twitter: @tyler_vazquez

Support local journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Cocoa begins planting trees ahead of Arbor Day celebration

