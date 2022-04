Click here to read the full article. Victoria’s Secret has a new muse: On Tuesday, sister brand Pink named Netflix “Never Have I Ever” star Darren Barnet the innerwear and loungewear brand’s first celebrity male ambassador. “We are so excited to announce this partnership because Darren is such a positive role model for teens and young adults,” Amy Hauk, chief executive officer of Pink, said in a statement. “As we focus on expanding our gender-free offerings and continue to evolve as a brand, we want to ensure our partners not only represent the diversity of our customers, but also embody individuality...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 3 DAYS AGO