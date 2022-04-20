UPDATE: Missing Pea Ridge teens located safe

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE : The teens have been located safe.

Two teen boys were reported missing from the Hoffman Drive area in Pea Ridge Wednesday morning.

According to the Pea Ridge Police Department Facebook page, Zephaniah Timmons and Seth Hines, both 16, left the area in a white 2004 Chevy Silverado bearing Arkansas specialty Autism plates with an “Autism Mom” sticker on the back window possibly heading to Carthage, Mo.



Zephaniah Timmons (left) and Seth Hines (right)

Timmons is reportedly 5’5″, 160. lbs with black hair, brown eyes and last seen wearing a black hoodie and black sweat pants. Hines is reported to be 5’5″, 140 lbs., with black hair, brown eyes and last seen wearing a white hoodie and sweat pants.

If you have any information concerning these boys’ location or have seen them, contact Detective Sergeant Langham at the Pea Ridge Police Department – (479) 451-8220.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.