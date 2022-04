Luke Combs' third studio album now has a name and some track information to go with a release date. The "Doin' This" singer has also revealed the cover art for LC3. Combs turned to social media to share that the album dropping on June 24 is titled Growin' Up. It includes 12 songs (more on that in a moment), equaling the number on his debut album from 2017. His follow-up, What You See Is What You Get (2019), came with 17 songs before he added six more for his deluxe version.

