Kyrie Irving fined $50k for giving Celtics fans middle finger I UNDISPUTED

The Brooklyn Nets are down 2-0 to the Boston Celtics. Kyrie Irving spent two seasons with the Celtics before landing in Brooklyn. He was fined $50,000 in Game 1 for flipping off Celtics fans, but is giving credit to players for their current success. He said that he was quote: 'not surprised at all. I just think the timing is right. Their window is now for the young guys on the team. They've been through a series together, a couple of seasons together..and I got a chance to experience some of that and I'm being on the opposite end going up against a healthy Celtics team..' Emmanuel Acho explains why he has an issue with Kyrie praising the Celtics.

BOSTON, MA ・ 6 HOURS AGO