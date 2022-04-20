ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyrie Irving fined $50k for giving Celtics fans middle finger I UNDISPUTED

FOX Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving went off against the Boston Celtics with 39 points in Sunday's...

Stephen Curry On Steve Kerr’s Decision To Bench Him In Favor Of Jordan Poole: “It's About Who Is In The Closing Lineup."

The Golden State Warriors have been absolutely spectacular in the playoffs so far. The Warriors currently hold a 3-0 lead over the Denver Nuggets right now. Golden State has been able to accomplish this despite Stephen Curry not starting any of the first 3 games so far. This is because of the performances by Jordan Poole, who has only gotten better in the playoffs so far. Poole's performances have warranted a starting spot.
Shaquille O’Neal Couldn’t Stop Laughing At What Charles Barkley Said: “When A Guy Is Banging You, You Spin Off Of Him.”

Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley have made a career off of making fun of each other since their playing days. Since Shaquille O'Neal joined Inside The NBA on TNT, the two former MVPs have constantly poked fun at each other while discussing basketball. The dynamic and the rapport the two legends have with each other is one of the many reasons why Inside The NBA on TNT is one of the most entertaining basketball shows on the air today.
Larry Brown Sports

Celtics broadcast took most savage shot at Kyrie Irving after game

Kyrie Irving is now down 0-2 in his first-round playoff series, and he is down to the city of Boston a whole lot more than that. The Brooklyn Nets guard was the victim of a savage graphic that ran on NBC Sports Boston after Wednesday’s Game 2 against the Celtics. As Irving was giving his postgame interview, the broadcast ran a stat line that read, “10 pts, (4/13 FG), 0 middle fingers vs. Celtics — as far as we know.”
Distractify

Why Do the Celtics Have "24" on Their Jerseys? Details

With the 2022 NBA Playoffs underway, the Boston Celtics are prepared to test their mettle throughout the event. The green and white clad basketball players face off against the Brooklyn Nets in their efforts to take home glory. But their traditional jerseys feature a subtle tribute to a legendary player....
NJ.com

At 85, former Knicks great is still kicking up a storm with documentary

It was a time when the NCAA and the NIT could never be accused of being colorblind. No non-white team had ever been invited to their invitation-only block parties. Meanwhile, down in Nashville, Tenn., a man named John McClendon had begun an incredible coaching career at what was then named Tennessee A&I College. Recognized as the first African American basketball coach at a predominantly white university and the first African American head coach in any professional sport, McClendon didn’t know it just yet, but a teenaged Renaissance man-in-training, was playing in a high school basketball game that would change both of their lives.
The Spun

Nets Make Official Decision On Ben Simmons For Game 3

The Brooklyn Nets are down 2-0 to the Boston Celtics in the playoffs and could probably use some reinforcements right about now. But will those reinforcements come from All-Star guard Ben Simmons?. According to ESPN NBA insider Nick Friedell, the answer to that question is no. Simmons has been ruled...
NECN

Robert Williams Update: Celtics Big Man Traveling With Team to Brooklyn

Latest Robert Williams update should excite Celtics fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Robert Williams return for the Boston Celtics' first-round NBA playoff series vs. the Brooklyn Nets after all?. Celtics head coach Ime Udoka shared more encouraging news on Williams' status on Thursday. The big man is set...
FOX Sports

Warriors 'Poole party' shows why they are a legit contender I THE HERD

The Golden State Warriors are now one game away from eliminating the Denver Nuggets after a strong performance from the Splash Brothers and their newest addition, Jordan Poole. He started the 'poole party' with 27 points, alongside Steph Curry's own 27 and Klay Thompson's 26. Colin Cowherd explains why the Warriors are legit contenders and not a 'one-hit wonder.'
NESN

Why Patrice Bergeron Put Arm Around Brad Marchand On Bruins’ Bench

Midway through the second period in Thursday night’s tilt against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron put his arm around teammate Brad Marchand on the bench. Marchand was getting into it with some Pittsburgh players as Marchand and the Bruins offense were frustrated not only in that...
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant Breaks Career-Worst Record In Second Half Meltdown Against Boston Celtics

View the original article to see embedded media. Kevin Durant had a nightmare game against the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the playoffs. The Brooklyn Nets fell to a 2-0 deficit in the first round of the playoffs against Boston. Kyrie Irving was struggling all game, ending up with just 10 points on the night. However, Durant is catching a lot of flak for his performance.
FOX Sports

Why Kyrie Irving praising Celtics success is an issue I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

The Brooklyn Nets are down 2-0 to the Boston Celtics. Kyrie Irving spent two seasons with the Celtics before landing in Brooklyn. He was fined $50,000 in Game 1 for flipping off Celtics fans, but is giving credit to players for their current success. He said that he was quote: 'not surprised at all. I just think the timing is right. Their window is now for the young guys on the team. They've been through a series together, a couple of seasons together..and I got a chance to experience some of that and I'm being on the opposite end going up against a healthy Celtics team..' Emmanuel Acho explains why he has an issue with Kyrie praising the Celtics.
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Blasts Kevin Durant After Underperforming vs. Boston Celtics: "This Is A Tragic Performance By Him In These First Two Games. I Have Never Seen Kevin Durant Look This Bad."

Kevin Durant has mightily struggled against the Boston Celtics in the first two games of the Brooklyn Nets' first-round series against the C's. He has committed many turnovers, hasn't made shots he normally makes and has played badly overall, which has raised many eyebrows around the league. KD can still...
NBC Sports

Kyrie Irving heaps praise on Celtics: 'Their window is now'

Kyrie Irving's relationship with Boston Celtics fans may be beyond repair, but the ex-C's guard still has plenty of respect for his former teammates. The Celtics are up 2-0 in the first-round playoff series following Wednesday night's thrilling 114-107 win in Game 2. In his postgame press conference, Irving shared his thoughts on Boston's success.
NBC Sports

Stephen A. Smith rips Durant for 'tragic' performance vs. Celtics in Game 2

Kevin Durant is receiving a ton of criticism, and rightfully so, for his underwhelming performances in the first two games of the Brooklyn Nets' first-round NBA playoff series against the Boston Celtics. The superstar forward scored 24 points on 9-for-24 shooting with six turnovers in a Game 1 loss. He...
fadeawayworld.net

Kyrie Irving Breaks Ramadan Fast Mid-Game Against Boston Celtics

Kyrie Irving has a lot of detractors for many reasons. Whether those reasons are justified or not will depend on where everyone stands on those issues. However, there are a lot of unquestionable positive things that Irving does that set him as an aspirational figure. We have seen this through his philanthropy and self-belief.
NBC Sports

Latest Robert Williams update should excite Celtics fans ahead of Game 3

Robert Williams return for the Boston Celtics' first-round NBA playoff series vs. the Brooklyn Nets after all?. Celtics head coach Ime Udoka shared more encouraging news on Williams' status on Thursday. The big man is set to travel with the team to Brooklyn and while that doesn't mean he'll play, he's on the right track in his recovery from meniscus surgery.
