Other Views: Salary Transparency Will Benefit Workers

By The Columbian Editorial Board
Chronicle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new Washington law supporting wage transparency will benefit workers and, overall, the companies that pay them. While there might be some unintended consequences, requiring the inclusion of a salary range with a job listing seems sensible. Senate Bill 5761 passed the Legislature this year and was signed by...

