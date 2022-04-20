ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A$AP Rocky detained in connection with 2021 shooting

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, has been detained at Los Angeles International Airport.

Multiple media outlets are reporting that it is in connection with a November 2021 shooting.

Alan Jackson, A$AP Rocky’s attorney, confirmed the arrest after the entertainer arrived on a private plane from Barbados. He had been on vacation with his girlfriend, singer Rihanna, NBC News reported.

TMZ said he was met at the plane by officers and was taken away in handcuffs.

The Los Angeles Police Department, along with members of Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations team, took him into custody, WNBC reported.

The LAPD released a statement Wednesday afternoon.

A$AP Rocky was under investigation for a shooting incident on Nov. 6 in Los Angeles. The victim survived and told police that the rapper, who was with two other people, approached him with a handgun. The victim said A$AP Rocky shot at him three or four times, with one bullet grazing his left hand, according to NBC News.

The shooting had not been reported by the media, according to WNBC.

The Los Angeles Times reached out to a representative for A$AP Rocky but has yet to receive a comment.

Through the years Rapper A$AP Rocky performs onstage at the 2012 BET Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on July 1, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images For BET) (Earl Gibson III)

©2022 Cox Media Group

