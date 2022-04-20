ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lock Haven, PA

Court hearing held for man accused of possessing guns, bomb in RV

By Vivian Muniz
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fylk3_0fEoaI3y00

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A court hearing was held for a Lock Haven man who is charged with 10 different crimes including possession of guns, and an explosive device while driving an RV .

According to the Clinton County Police Department, 35-year-old James Schmidtberg, was pulled over on High Street on Wednesday around 2:00 a.m. when they noticed the registration tag on his 1989 Chevy Jamboree RV did not belong on the vehicle. Officials say Schmidt was known to have a suspended license.

Police: Woman forges judge’s signature in order to drive

Troopers stated they saw the barrel of a rifle and two shotgun shells near the driver’s seat. The vehicle was towed and a search warrant was executed on the RV.

Investigators say inside, they found three additional rifles, a shotgun, a 9mm pistol with the serial number removed, and an explosive device that appeared to be a homemade bomb.

State police examined the device and stated it contained metal shrapnel within the device for purposes of inflicting more injury and damage.

Officials say in the hearing that Schmidtberg requested a modification of $250,000 bail, insisting he couldn’t afford it. The judge denied the request.

Police say Schmidt was a convicted felon prohibited from owning guns. He faces numerous firearms and drug-related charges, and one count of possession of weapons of mass destruction.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Police: Hughestown ‘drug house’ closed

HUGHESTOWN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hughestown police executed a search warrant at a “drug house” which resulted in one arrest. Police say they executed a search warrant at a house in the 100 block of Division Street in Hughestown. While searching the house police found 2 ounces of suspected methamphetamine and related packaging material. 33-year-old […]
HUGHESTOWN, PA
WBRE

Police arrest four after discovery of $6,386 in drugs

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Four people in Scranton are behind bars after police say they discovered over $6,000 in drugs. According to the Scranton Police Department, on March 19 officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1400 block of Mulberry Street. Officers on the scene stated they encountered two males, identified as John Gundaker and […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Dog dead, woman in ICU after surviving assault

TOWANDA, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man from Towanda is facing multiple charges after he sexually assaulted and beat a woman so badly that she ended up in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), according to Pennsylvania State Police. Kevin Jara Sanchez is charged with criminal homicide, four counts of aggravated assault, rape, aggravated cruelty to […]
TOWANDA, PA
WETM 18 News

Elmira man arrested for stalking, possession of assault rifle

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been arrested on stalking and weapons charges after police said he allegedly stalked a woman in the Town of Corning. Brice Lower, 35, was arrested by New York State Police out of Painted Post on April 21 after a report of a domestic dispute. According to police, […]
ELMIRA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Lock Haven, PA
Lock Haven, PA
Crime & Safety
Clinton County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Clinton County, PA
KLTV

Man accused in shooting death appears in court

Ore City Police Department volunteers respond to community needs after storm. Between survivors of the tornado outbreak and volunteers out helping there is a big need for basic supplies like food and water. And donated basic need items and hot meals are being handed out from the Ore City Police Department.
ORE CITY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Rv#Convicted Felon#Court Hearing#Chevy Jamboree Rv#Troopers
Daily Voice

PA Dad Killed Over Car Parts: Police

A fight over car parts led to the death of a central Pennsylvania dad, WGAL News 8 reports citing Conewago Township police.*** Community Update*** Please be advised that the Conewago Township Police Department has made an arrest in the Linden...Posted by Conewago Township Police Department on Frid…
HANOVER, PA
Daily Voice

Multiple Horse-Buggies Involved In Crash In PA: Dispatch

Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTAJ

Altoona woman jailed for alleged assault

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman is behind bars after allegedly assaulting someone in her home, leading the victim to barricade themselves in a bedroom with two kids. Colleen Michelle Quigley, 42, was screaming at two kids, one of which is 2 years old, when the victim came downstairs to confront her on […]
ALTOONA, PA
WBRE

Wanted pair in Hazleton facing additional drug charges

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A pair in Hazleton who were wanted are now facing more charges after police say they engaged in a chase and discarded drugs while fleeing. According to Hazleton City Police, officers were attempting to conduct a traffic stop just after midnight Wednesday. Police say inside the car was driver Jonathan […]
HAZLETON, PA
WREG

Man accused of robbing 5 stores at gun point

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been arrested after five stores were robbed at gun point this month. Deangelo Washington, 29, is facing several counts of aggravated robbery after a string of robberies across Memphis. Police say the first robbery occurred on March 10 at a Dollar General on Central Avenue. Nine days later, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WTAJ

Altoona man caught selling meth to informant, police say

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man is officially behind bars after investigators reported he sold meth to a criminal informant (CI). Michael Francis Sutton, 27, was arraigned Thursday on felony drug charges after an investigation led by Altoona police caught him selling $80 worth of meth to a CI. In August of 2020, police […]
ALTOONA, PA
WETM 18 News

Welfare check leads to drug arrest in Big Flats

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) — On March 23, members from the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Country Inns and Suites in Big Flats for a welfare check. Upon arrival, deputies discovered 34-year-old Matthew T. Spallone, of Elmira, inside the hotel, sparking the investigation. According to police, deputies learned that Spallone was wanted out […]
BIG FLATS, NY
WTAJ

Somerset County officials looking for wanted individuals

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Four people from the Somerset County area are wanted and officials are asking the public’s help in trying to find them. As of April 14, the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services and the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following individuals: Corey Weyand, 38, Friedens Area- wanted […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy