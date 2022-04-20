Court hearing held for man accused of possessing guns, bomb in RV

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A court hearing was held for a Lock Haven man who is charged with 10 different crimes including possession of guns, and an explosive device while driving an RV .

According to the Clinton County Police Department, 35-year-old James Schmidtberg, was pulled over on High Street on Wednesday around 2:00 a.m. when they noticed the registration tag on his 1989 Chevy Jamboree RV did not belong on the vehicle. Officials say Schmidt was known to have a suspended license.

Troopers stated they saw the barrel of a rifle and two shotgun shells near the driver’s seat. The vehicle was towed and a search warrant was executed on the RV.

Investigators say inside, they found three additional rifles, a shotgun, a 9mm pistol with the serial number removed, and an explosive device that appeared to be a homemade bomb.

State police examined the device and stated it contained metal shrapnel within the device for purposes of inflicting more injury and damage.

Officials say in the hearing that Schmidtberg requested a modification of $250,000 bail, insisting he couldn’t afford it. The judge denied the request.

Police say Schmidt was a convicted felon prohibited from owning guns. He faces numerous firearms and drug-related charges, and one count of possession of weapons of mass destruction.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.