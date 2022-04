The work of Kids Food Basket is so wonderful. For those who may not know, they provide take home sack dinners for school children who are struggling with food insecurities. They are delivered to schools in the area, and ready for them to take home at the end of the school day. If they didn't have that meal, they may not eat until the next day. But, that's only Monday through Friday, so what about the weekend?

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 28 DAYS AGO