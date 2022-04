As a screenwriter (her partner is an architect), Alexandra Cadena is no stranger to the glitz and glam of Hollywood. In fact, it was the town’s allure that led her to their one-bedroom rental, designed by the same architect behind the iconic Sunset Tower, Leland Bryant. “Charlie Chaplin used to live down the street,” says Cadena of the Studio City neighborhood. “Even our upstairs hall closet was once used as a dressing room for actresses.” Such star-studded stories were real-estate catnip for Cadena, while her partner couldn’t take his eyes off of the original fireplace. “There was something for both of us, both of our worlds,” she remembers.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO