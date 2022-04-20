ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, VA

Free flights for veterans to D.C. Memorials to resume

Smith Mountain Eagle
 2 days ago

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, Central and Southwest Virginia Honor Flight will resume taking veterans from the area to Washington, D.C., free of charge beginning Friday, April 22. Trips will depart from and return...

www.smithmountaineagle.com

WFXR

Honor Flight: Life-changing trip for Virginia veterans

(WFXR) — Twelve veterans will take a journey alongside friends as they tour different memorials through the Central and Southwest Virginia Honor Flight. WFXR News’ Kathlynn Stone will be traveling with these men who served in wars such as WWII, Korea, and Vietnam. She will be sharing their stories throughout the weekend. Day 1 of […]
VIRGINIA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Air Force offering up to $50k bonuses to new enlistees

The U.S. Air Force is offering up to $50,000 in enlistment incentives for new recruits, amid struggles in the service’s recruiting efforts. The Air Force announced the new bonus structure for its Initial Enlistment Bonus (IEB) program on Monday. The new bonuses are mainly intended to fill six-year contracts in the service’s hard-to-fill job specialties.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WJLA

Virginia Korean War veteran, 91, finally receives medals 70 years after Army service

Rep. Abigail Spanberger Wednesday honored Korean War veteran Marcus Tuck by presenting him with the medals he earned for his service overseas nearly 70 years ago. During the Korean War, Tuck served in the U.S. Army’s ‘E’ Company in the 223rd Infantry Regiment, 40th Division. But until now, he had not received the medals he was owed by the U.S. government for his sacrifice and commitment.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Status of emergency SNAP benefits unclear; Roanoke Valley nonprofit hopes they become permanent

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For decades, Feeding Southwest Virginia has helped many across the region keep food on the table, a need that has risen throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. ”During the pandemic there was an uplift in SNAP benefits of 15% that helped families get more food on their table,” said Pamela Irvine, President and CEO of Feeding Southwest Virginia.
ROANOKE, VA
