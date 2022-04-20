ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catasauqua, PA

Public Library of Catasauqua: Celebrate World Book Day, Take a Chance Day April 23

Times News
 2 days ago

World Book Day is celebrated April 23. It is a United Nations holiday sponsored by UNESCO. The aim of this celebration is to encourage people of every age, especially children and young people, to read for pleasure. Everyone has different ideas about what they like to read. For some,...

www.tnonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

How Four Authors Organize and Declutter Their Massive Book Collections

Looking at my bookshelves, I am plagued by the infamous question of readers and writers alike: Can you ever have too many books? Personally, I am always on a quest to have what I love proudly displayed, but when what I love begins to fill up baskets, cover my desk, and form towers in corners, I know it’s time to reevaluate. To help me sort through everything, I’ll be using the advice of the four authors below. Read on to see how they break down the what, where, and when of book organization.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
New Haven Independent

Institute Library Offers Another ​“Cover Story”

Here Come Swords. I Married a Ranger. Heaven Has Claws. Goodness Had Nothing to Do with It. All through the pandemic — and for years before that — these curious titles were hiding in plain sight on the shelves of the Institute Library, before being plucked off by a staff member, volunteer, or patron for inclusion in ​“Cover Story II: Return to the Stacks,” the latest art exhibit in the Chapel Street library’s gallery that invites viewers, once again, to judge books by their covers, though this time with a twist.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
psychologytoday.com

Transcendence and Transformation with Poetry

Poetry is the voice of the soul and offers insight into the human psyche and human behavior. Poetry therapy can be a powerful tool for psychotherapists. Poetry for healing has deep roots in American history dating back to Walt Whitman reading poems to wounded soldiers. April is National Poetry Month...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Library, PA
City
Catasauqua, PA
The Guardian

The best recent translated fiction – review roundup

Portrait of an Unknown Lady by María Gainza, translated by Thomas Bunstead (Harvill Secker, £14.99) Insincerity, said Oscar Wilde, “is merely a method by which we can multiply our personalities”. It’s a principle that María Gainza applies with brio to her dazzling novel about art and authenticity, seeing and not seeing, evocatively titled La Luz Negra (The Black Light) in its original Spanish. There are plenty of unknown ladies in the book. Our narrator is unpicking the life of her late employer Enriqueta, “the single, despotic authority on the price and authenticity of all paintings”, who turns out to have been providing fake authentication for forgeries, particularly of works by the real-life artist Mariette Lydis. An assemblage of literary quotations, court papers, auction catalogues and the “fairground kaleidoscope” of memory, the novel packs a huge amount into its 208 pages. If the reader is never quite sure what’s fact and what’s fiction, that’s just part of the fun.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
BBC

Rare tiny Brontë book could set $1.25m sale record

A tiny book created by Charlotte Brontë worth $1.25m (£957,393) is among the items for sale at what is being billed the "world's finest antiquarian book fair". Also on offer are a guide to tennis published in 1555, handwritten notes from the world's first atom bomb test and Amy Winehouse's library.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Debbie Macomber
Person
Danielle Jonas
Person
Mike Lupica
Person
Brad Meltzer
Person
Seth Meyers
Person
Allison Brennan
Smithonian

Lost Charlotte Brontë Manuscript Sells for $1.25 Million

Nearly 200 years ago, a 13-year-old created a tiny book of poems in minuscule, print-like text and sewed it into a miniature book with needle and thread. That teenage author was Charlotte Brontë, who would later go on to write Jane Eyre and become one of English literature’s most acclaimed novelists. And that manuscript—lost for years and only recently rediscovered inside a 19th-century schoolbook—just sold for $1.25 million, Barrons’ Josh Nathan-Kazis reports.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

Streaming: The Souvenir Part II, Belfast and the best screen memoirs

“Write what you know,” students are always told on writing courses, though it’s not advice that should be followed to the letter: fantasy and science fiction would be in a sorry place if everyone complied. Perhaps the past two years of isolation and lockdowns have made everyone more reflective, however, since suddenly any number of established film-makers are returning to their youth for inspiration. Even Steven Spielberg, never previously the most personal of directors, is going autobiographical with his next film, The Fabelmans. Two of this week’s VOD releases, meanwhile, find British film-makers tackling the cine-memoir to very different ends.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonfiction Books#Cat#World Book Day#United Nations#Unesco#Revenge Tour#Italian
EW.com

How Petite Maman director Céline Sciamma crafted her wondrous time-travel fairy tale

Petite Maman may be small in scale, but its themes loom large. After directing the acclaimed romance Portrait of a Lady on Fire, French auteur Céline Sciamma returns with a fairy-tale follow-up, a wondrous, moving fable about mothers and daughters. At just 72 minutes, the film itself might seem deceptively simple, following 8-year-old Nelly (Joséphine Sanz) as she helps her parents clean out her late grandmother's house. While exploring the forest nearby, she encounters a young girl named Marion (played by Joséphine's twin sister, Gabrielle Sanz), who's building a fort out of leaves and branches. The two girls strike up an immediate friendship, wandering the woods together, finishing the fort, and staging elaborate plays for their own amusement.
MOVIES
CBS News

Book excerpt: "The Candy House" by Jennifer Egan

Jennifer Egan's 2010 novel "A Visit From the Goon Squad" earned her the Pulitzer Prize for fiction. Now, she's written a sequel, "The Candy House," in which a tech giant develops the means for users to externalize and share every memory they're ever had. (Sounds like trouble.) Read an excerpt...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: JK Rowling and JRR Tolkien missed off BBC’s list of 70 Commonwealth authors

Margaret Atwood, Bernardine Evaristo and Seamus Heaney are among the literary stars to feature on the BBC’s list of 70 books to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.The Big Jubilee Read campaign was created to celebrate books by authors from across the Commonwealth published during the last 70 years of the monarch’s reign.A panel of librarians, booksellers and literature specialists chose the titles from a readers’ choice longlist, with ten books for each decade.The list, which was created by BBC Arts and The Reading Agency, spans 31 countries and six continents.Among the selection is Canadian author Atwood’s 1985 dystopian novel...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
World War II
George J. Ziogas

5 Classic Books That Never Get Old

An homage to classic literature that can stand the test of time. Book genres can be pretty subjective. To some, American Psycho is an unadulterated horror; to others, it’s a simple dark comedy. Cloud Atlas encompasses about 10 different genres, from spy thriller to historical naval tale to terrifying dystopian fiction.

Comments / 0

Community Policy