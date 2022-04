The MLS All-Star Game presented by Target in 2022 will pit the MLS All-Stars against a team of All-Stars from Mexico’s top soccer league, LIGA MX. The game will be held at Allianz Field, home of Minnesota United, and will be a rematch of the 2021 All-Star Game, in which the MLS All-Stars defeated the LIGA MX All-Stars in penalty kicks after a 1-1 tie at the end of regulation, thanks to two jaw-dropping saves by New England goalkeeper Matt Turner and a game-winning penalty kick by FC Dallas academy product Ricardo Pepi.

