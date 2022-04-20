Big Ten basketball tournaments for men and women coming to Twin Cities

Fans of Minnesota's new women's soccer team will see taxpayer-funded sales pitches about visiting the state on the pitch itself.Driving the news: Tourism agency Explore Minnesota recently inked a $65,000 sponsorship deal with Aurora FC that includes prominent placement on players' jerseys. The team, which debuted its new jerseys earlier this month, kicks off its season in late May as part of USL W, a new preprofessional league aimed at elevating and investing in women's soccer across the United States.Details: Under the agreement, which the agency disclosed following a request from Axios, Explore Minnesota's logo will be on both home...
Comments / 0