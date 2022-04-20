ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Big Ten basketball tournaments for men and women coming to Twin Cities

KIMT
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Big Ten basketball tournaments are coming to the Twin Cities. The conference announced Wednesday that the 2023 and 2024 women’s tournaments will be held at Target Center. Additionally, the 2024 men’s tournament...

www.kimt.com

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Emoni Bates, former 5-star prospect, drawing interest from 2 B1G programs via transfer portal

The former top prospect of the 2022 recruiting class is in the transfer portal and is hearing from a lot of programs, including two schools out of the B1G. Emoni Bates was a longtime commit to Michigan State as a part of the 2022 recruiting class. The 5-star prospect eventually decommitted, reclassified to 2021 and wound up at Memphis as a 17-year-old freshman.
MICHIGAN STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Minneapolis is a great B1G Tournament site -- especially if Gophers awaken

On Wednesday, the Big Ten awarded the 2023-2024 women’s basketball tournaments and the 2024 men’s basketball tournament to Minneapolis. Games will be played at Target Center, home of the NBA’s Timberwolves. Predictably, this decision is not appreciated in all quarters. Unsurprisingly, much of the criticism is Indiana-based....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Minnesota Basketball
Minneapolis, MN
Basketball
KAAL-TV

Local high school hockey players taken in NA3HL Draft

(ABC 6 News) -- It's the start of a new chapter for a few local hockey players. Three southeast Minnesota high schoolers were selected in the NA3HL Draft Wednesday. Dodge county's Brendon Wolesky, Lourdes' Matthew Mahoney and Mayo's Javan Hodge all finding themselves on new teams during the day. Wolesky...
ROCHESTER, MN
KEYC

SIGNING DAY: Mankato West student-athletes make futures official

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Another round of area high school athletes signed national letters of intent Wednesday to take their talents to the next level. Highlighting the group of nine signees is a trio of starters from the roster of the state champion Mankato West football team. Dual-sport student-athlete Zander...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Warren
WEHT/WTVW

Minneapolis, Chicago chosen as hosts for Big Ten basketball tourneys

INDIANAPOLIS – While Indianapolis will be home to the next three Big Ten Football Championship Games, the Circle City won’t serve as host to the men’s or women’s conference basketball tournaments. The 2023 Men’s Basketball Tournament will be held at Chicago’s United Center (March 8-12, 2023), while the Women’s Basketball Tournament will move to Minneapolis’ […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KIMT

Ice melting at Mason City Arena officially marks end of hockey season

MASON CITY, Iowa - Though it may not feel like it outside, the weather is starting to warm up. And with that, comes the end of hockey season in North Iowa. With the inaugural seasons of the NAHL North Iowa Bulls and NAH3HL Mason City Toros (formerly the Bulls) wrapping up this past weekend, crews got to work draining the ice out from the Mason City Arena for the year.
MASON CITY, IA
Power 96

Owatonna Softball Off to Blistering Start on the Season

About the only thing that has stopped the Owatonna High School girls' fastpitch softball team so far this season is Mother Nature. The Monday, April 18 game scheduled at Bloomington Jefferson was postponed by the chilly, breezy conditions and is scheduled to be made up later in the season. Entering...
OWATONNA, MN
KIMT

84th Annual Ice Show

ROCHESTER, Minn.- This weekend will be the 84th Annual Ice Show in Rochester. This event is being held by the Rochester figure skating club. Organizers ask you to join them in a musical journey on the ice that will feature more than 190 local skaters. The ice show will run...
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twin Cities
Kat Kountry 105

Owatonna Opens Season with Win Over Faribault

The Owatonna Huskies scored in all but one inning of a six inning 13-3 victory over the Faribault Falcons in Owatonna Tuesday. Four Faribault pitchers took the mound for the Falcons allowing 12 hits with 9 walks in the game. Senior Brad Sartor started the game and went the first 1 2/3 innings with 4 hits allowed, 3 runs, 5 walks, 1 strikeout.
OWATONNA, MN
WDIO-TV

UMD men's hockey to open 2022-2023 season hosting Arizona State Oct. 1st

The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men's hockey team released their 2022-2023 schedule on Wednesday. The Bulldogs will host a brand new opponent in Arizona State University for their season opening series October 1st and 2nd. UMD will open road play at Minnesota State University, Mankato October 14th-15th. The next...
Axios Twin Cities

Minnesota tourism agency looks to new soccer team to attract tourists

Fans of Minnesota's new women's soccer team will see taxpayer-funded sales pitches about visiting the state on the pitch itself.Driving the news: Tourism agency Explore Minnesota recently inked a $65,000 sponsorship deal with Aurora FC that includes prominent placement on players' jerseys. The team, which debuted its new jerseys earlier this month, kicks off its season in late May as part of USL W, a new preprofessional league aimed at elevating and investing in women's soccer across the United States.Details: Under the agreement, which the agency disclosed following a request from Axios, Explore Minnesota's logo will be on both home...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NewsBreak
Big Ten Conference
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy