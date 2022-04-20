ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pryor, OK

Picasso Art Exhibit

By Press Release
 2 days ago

PRYOR, Oklahoma - Thursday through Saturday, April 21-23, Roosevelt elementary second graders are exhibiting their original watercolor paintings based on their recent study of Pablo Picasso's abstract art. Regarded as one...

