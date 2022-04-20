ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
War on Cars: New proposal could mandate that 35% of new cars must be electric vehicles by 2025

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The California Air and Resources Board has put out a new proposal that could mandate...

Cal Citizen
2d ago

What is wrong with these people trying to pass legislation that doesn't make sense. Let's say there are 50 people here and only 1 recycles, Is that enough to make a difference in recycling? No, you have to have most if not all 50 people to recycle to have an impact. China is the worst country for pollution and these people believe California is going to make any difference by going electric? Our state lawmakers need to be investigated to see what investments they purchased. Because they have to be invested to try and pass legislation that does nothing to change world pollution.

esther evans
2d ago

I like my Tesla a lot, it meets our needs as a retired couple. I can see it isn't for everyone but neither are the Suburbans that some people drive. Find a car you like. meets your needs and go with it.

Dane Daniels
2d ago

Mandate result, not technology. Members of government have very little if any technical knowledge.

