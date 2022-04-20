Lakewood Attacker Charged with Federal Hate Crimes by Department of Justice
LAKEWOOD, NJ – Dion Marsh, the man who went on a one-man violent rampage...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
LAKEWOOD, NJ – Dion Marsh, the man who went on a one-man violent rampage...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0