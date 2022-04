MASON CITY — The Mason City School Board this week approved terminating the contracts of three first-year teachers at the end of the school year. Lower enrollment is forcing the reduction in the workforce in the Mason City Community School District. The board was told earlier this month that it was possible they would have to decide on cutting up to 15 first-year teachers pending on potential retirements and unsigned contracts for the next school year.

