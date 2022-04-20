ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhinelander, WI

Rhinelander man pleads guilty to federal child sex trafficking charge

By WXPR
wxpr.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Rhinelander man pleaded guilty to federal child sex crimes earlier this month. Paul Osterman, 35, was indicted on federal charges in May of last year. He...

www.wxpr.org

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Asheville man pleads guilty to Capitol Riot charges

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WJHL) – An Asheville man has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the January 6, 2021 Capitol Riots this week, submitting to the court that he encouraged others to fight officers for entry into the building. According to a copy of the plea, Lewis Easton Cantwell was present at the Capitol on January […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
CBS News

MS-13 gang leader sentenced to life in federal prison

A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as "a death cult."
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Rhinelander, WI
City
Marathon, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Rhinelander, WI
Crime & Safety
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
BBC

Child rapist Melvin Miller jailed again over further attacks

A child rapist who possessed the largest library of indecent images a police force had ever found has been given more jail time after admitting further offences against a young girl. Melvin Miller was sentenced to 16 years in April 2020 after pleading guilty to 30 offences against two girls.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Crimes#Sex Trafficking#Sentencing#Lincoln Counties
People

Sherri Papini's Husband Files for Divorce, Days After Her Guilty Plea in Kidnapping Hoax

The husband of Sherri Papini, the California mom who falsely claimed she'd been kidnapped while out jogging in 2016, filed for divorce on Wednesday, online court records show. The Sacramento Bee was the first to report the divorce. Online court records in Shasta County, Calif. indicate Keith Papini is the petitioner and Sherri Papini is the respondent in the case, which is classified as a "dissolution with minor children." In the filing, which was obtained by PEOPLE, Keith Papini asks for custody of the pair's two children.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
lootpress.com

Beckley Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Gun Crime

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Beckley man pleaded guilty to a federal gun crime. According to court documents and statements made in court, Zachary Ryan Allen, 28, admitted to using and carrying a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime. Allen admitted that on July 22, 2020, he was stopped by a police officer while driving on Robert C. Byrd Drive in Beckley. During the traffic stop, Allen admitted that he had a quantity of heroin and a firearm in his car. Police officers then recovered a quantity of heroin and fentanyl, a set of digital scales which are frequently used during drug trafficking, a small amount of money, and a Springfield Armory, model 911, 9mm semi-automatic pistol. Allen further admitted that he intended to distribute the drugs found in his car and that the money consisted of the proceeds of drug trafficking activity.
BECKLEY, WV
BBC

Colin Pitchfork: Parole hearing for double child killer and rapist

Double child killer and rapist Colin Pitchfork, who was recalled to prison weeks after approaching women, is to be considered for release again this year. Pitchfork, who killed two 15-year-old girls in Leicestershire, was released in 2021 after 33 years in jail. The 62-year-old was then arrested after probation staff...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Judge Issues Not Guilty Pleas For Lori Vallow After She Stands Silent In Court

An Idaho judge entered pleas of not guilty for Lori Vallow after she stood silently in court when asked to enter a plea in connection with her children’s deaths. Vallow, 48, appeared in court on Tuesday where District Judge Steven Boyce asked her to enter pleas for first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges in connection with the deaths of her children Tylee Ryan, 16, and Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7.
BOISE, ID
pymnts

Nevada Man Charged in 20-Count Fraudulent Check Indictment

A Las Vegas grand jury on Wednesday (April 20) indicted Michael Zeto, 76, of Las Vegas on 20 counts of using fraudulent checks to steal money from victims’ bank accounts, charging him with wire fraud, bank fraud and aggravated identity theft, according to a U.S. Department of Justice press release Friday (April 22).
LAS VEGAS, NV
hotnewhiphop.com

Pooh Shiesty Hit With 63-Month Prison Sentence

All the way back in January, Pooh Shiesty entered a guilty plea deal on the count of conspiracy to possess a firearm in furtherance of violent and drug-trafficking crimes. This was all part of a federal robbery case that had the young rapper facing life in prison. Once Pooh Shiesty entered the guilty plea, his maximum sentence was lifted to about eight years, which was certainly a huge win for him and his legal team.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy