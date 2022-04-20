Rhinelander man pleads guilty to federal child sex trafficking charge

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Beckley man pleaded guilty to a federal gun crime. According to court documents and statements made in court, Zachary Ryan Allen, 28, admitted to using and carrying a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime. Allen admitted that on July 22, 2020, he was stopped by a police officer while driving on Robert C. Byrd Drive in Beckley. During the traffic stop, Allen admitted that he had a quantity of heroin and a firearm in his car. Police officers then recovered a quantity of heroin and fentanyl, a set of digital scales which are frequently used during drug trafficking, a small amount of money, and a Springfield Armory, model 911, 9mm semi-automatic pistol. Allen further admitted that he intended to distribute the drugs found in his car and that the money consisted of the proceeds of drug trafficking activity.

BECKLEY, WV ・ 27 DAYS AGO