Northwest Omaha Home Heavily Damaged By Fire

An Iowa amusement park ride that an 11-year-old boy died on will remain closed. One of Omaha's oldest theatres is closing its doors for good. Only on 6: Medical cannabis petition drive needs donors. Updated: 2 hours ago. Efforts to put medical marijuana on the November ballot are in jeopardy.
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A fire in Columbus Thursday afternoon left damage to several cars and a home. Fire crews responded to the 4400 block of Mallard Point around 12:30 p.m. on reports of a vehicle fire inside an attached garage. Once on scene, flames could be seen coming from the garage. Firefighters were able to […]
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The residents of an Omaha home were displaced after a fire Tuesday night. Crews responded to the house on Florence Boulevard, north of Kansas Avenue, just before 8:00 p.m. Upon arrival, a press release says fire crews saw heavy flames near the back of the home...
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 23-year-old man is facing an arson charge after a fire in an Omaha apartment. According to a release from the Omaha Fire Department, crews responded to the apartment near 66th Street and Ames Avenue just before 5:45 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators say there was a disturbance,...
LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — A home in Loris was heavily damaged by fire early Sunday afternoon, but no one was injured, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR was dispatched at 12:52 p.m. to the fire in the 1000 block of Ferrell Road. The Loris Fire Department assisted. The cause of the fire is under […]
Lee County, IA- A New London woman has died following a single-vehicle accident Friday, April 15th. The Pen City Current reports that Lee County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident near highway 2 and West Point road at 5:11 PM Friday. Upon arrival, deputies found a vehicle stuck...
RIVERSIDE, Iowa — A Cedar Rapids man is dead after crashing into truck that was hauling a shed. The crash was reported Friday morning, south of Iowa City on Iowa Highway 22 in Riverside. According to the Iowa State Patrol, Madhu Niraula crossed the center line with his vehicle...
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Last Saturday a car turned up missing from a driveway in south-central Omaha. But the way it was taken makes this an unusual case. Since her husband died of COVID 74-year-old Kathie Knight cares for the classic cars they kept but one of them is missing.
LA VISTA, Neb. — A Nebraska woman unlocked the front door of her apartment to find everything was gone. She’d just moved in the week before and someone else helped her move out on accident. “I knew something was wrong right when I walked in the door and...
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol were busy throughout the state on Sunday, with multiple incidents leading to arrests. Early Sunday, NSP dispatchers received a call about a reckless Nissan Altima traveling on Interstate 80. At approximately 12:40 a.m., a trooper located the vehicle as it was stopped on the exit ramp at mile marker 231. The trooper contacted the driver and detected impairment.
TULSA, Okla. — An abandoned home was damaged in a fire Thursday morning near Admiral and County Line Rd. Firefighters responded to the home just before 7:30 a.m. and saw heavy smoke and flames. Andy Little with the Tulsa Fire Department said the fire was mainly in the attic...
(Hamburg) A Fremont County woman is in custody stemming from an accident in March. Fremont County authorities arrested Ashley Frost of Hamburg on Wednesday for OWI 1st offense, Reckless Driving, cited for no SR-22 Insurance, Violation of a Restricted License (Ignition Interlock), and a Stop Sign Violation. On March 20,...
OMAHA, Neb. — One person was injured and another was arrested Thursday after a pursuit by a state trooper resulted in a crash on Interstate 80, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. Around 8:15 a.m., a trooper spotted a Toyota Sienna traveling southbound on Interstate 680 at an estimated...
DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating an accident involving multiple vehicles, including a Des Moines Public School District bus, Wednesday morning. It happened around 9:45 a.m. at 19th Street and the off-ramp from I-235, at Day Street. Limited information from the Des Moines Police Department was released, confirming two people involved in the accident […]
