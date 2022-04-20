ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain announces reservation system

Colorado Springs, Colorado
Colorado Springs, Colorado
 2 days ago

pikes_peak_visitor_center.jpg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zX93r_0fEoV8mY00

The timed-entry reservation system, which will allow a two-hour window for guests to arrive at the gateway, will ensure visitors have a parking space on the summit. The new system comes a year after the opening of the new Pikes Peak Summit Visitor Center. With more for visitors to see and do on the summit, guests are spending more time on the top than in the past. The mountain is also continuing to see a growing number of visitors each year, and the physical space to add parking on top is limited.

“The new Summit Visitor Center has really reinvigorated the visitor experience on Pikes Peak,” said Skyler Rorabaugh, Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain manager. “With more people visiting than ever before, coupled with longer stays to take in all we have to offer, it’s pushed us to rethink our entry system. Reservations will allow us to eliminate parking uncertainty for guests, making the drive smoother than ever.”

Visitors who don’t make a reservation can still drive their vehicle as far as Devils Playground, mile 16 of the 19-mile highway. A free shuttle bus from Devils Playground will be offered during June and July, the heaviest visitation months, offering a way to the top for those who don’t make a reservation. Same-day reservations will be allowed if space is available.

“Over the last few years, our outdoor attractions have hit record numbers of visitors,” said Doug Price, President & CEO of Visit Colorado Springs. “By adopting a reservation system, our city is helping to support responsible recreation and tourism at Pikes Peak and enable more reliable trip planning for our visitors.”

As always, visitors are encouraged to plan ahead and call 719-385-7325 for current highway conditions. Hours of operation and other information about Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain can be found at PikesPeakColorado.com.

Comments / 0

Related
95 Rock KKNN

Could This $26 Million Cattle Ranch Be Colorado’s Yellowstone?

It could be possible to start your very own Dutton legacy in 2022 with a massive Colorado cattle ranch. No one can say for sure how large the Dutton Yellowstone Ranch actually is. However, there has been a lot of speculation. It has been mentioned in the show that the property is the size of Rhode Island. The state of Rhode Island is approximately 776,000 square acres, which is pretty huge.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

'Coke oven' operation in Colorado mountains once produced 6 million tons of coke annually

First things, first – what is a “coke oven?” It’s not where Coca-Cola comes from. The coke ovens in Redstone were built in 1899 by Colorado Fuel and Iron to burn impurities out of coal from Colorado’s Coal Basin. This created something called “coking coal,” which could be used in steel mills during the creation of steel, much of which would ultimately be used for building railroads. Upon the completion...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
natureworldnews.com

Legendary Elk Beheaded in Rocky Mountains; Vowed to ‘Return to the Earth'

Officials said a legendary elk in northern Colorado's Rocky Mountain Nature Reserve had its head and antlers removed after it died. The "majestic" bull elk, dubbed "Kahuna," "Bruno," or "Big Thirds," was a popular tourist attraction within the natural forest, thanks to his huge, unique antlers, which made him a desirable target for photographers.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Space Shuttle#Mountain#President Ceo#Visit Colorado S
Daily Mail

Montana and North Dakota are hit by 'one-in-a-century' blizzard that has already dumped 47 INCHES of snow and closed I-94: Fears 20-foot tall snowdrifts will bury homes

Historic storms have pummeled parts of the U.S. with blizzards, record-breaking hail and tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the central and southern states. Montana and North Dakota were slammed by the spring snowstorm, which featured 60mph winds and whiteout conditions with up to 47 inches of snow. The winter storm...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS News

Iconic bull elk found dead in Rocky Mountain National Park: "He was definitely vulnerable"

An iconic bull elk who was known for his spectacular antlers has been found dead in Rocky Mountain National Park. CBS Denver reports that some called the animal "Bruno" and to others, he was "Kahuna" or "Incredibull." Loren Schrag, who's been taking photos of the bull elk since 2018, told the station he came across the carcass — and said he believes it was killed by a mountain lion.
ANIMALS
OutThere Colorado

Colorado to reintroduce ancient shark species after residents vote on favorite animals

While reintroducing prehistoric freshwater sharks to Colorado's often-visited streams and lakes may seem irresponsible, the votes are in, and Coloradans have decided to bring back this water-dwelling apex predator. In a tight statewide 'peoples' choice' vote that eventually pitted the American cheetah against a prehistoric shark species, the 'king of the river' won the bid to be brought back to life. Believe it or not, sharks once called Colorado home – as recently as 92 million years ago – and that was a key motivator...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Travel
KKTV

Multiple grass fires burning in rural parts of Colorado prompt evacuations

OTERO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Otero County Sheriff’s announced an evacuation notice for an area near Highway 350 on Friday just before 2 p.m., one of just several burning in southern Colorado on Friday. The evacuation order by the Otero County Sheriff’s Office for an area along Highway 350 was lifted just before 3 p.m.
OTERO COUNTY, CO
New Country 99.1

Six Amish Communities Currently Exist in Colorado

Most of the Amish population resides in Ohio and the other states in the eastern portion of the country, but many Amish families have now migrated out west, including to Colorado. A few Amish people attempted to settle in Colorado during the 1900s, but these communities were short-lived due to...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Nasa invents ‘revolutionary’ material 1,000 times better than state-of-the art spaceship alloys

Nasa scientists have invented a new metal alloy that is 1,000 times more durable than current state-of-the-art materials used in aviation and space exploration.The US space agency believes that Alloy GRX-810 could revolutionise space travel, as it can withstand far harsher conditions than existing materials used within rocket engines.The material has twice the strength, three-and-a-half times the flexibility and more than 1,000 times the durability under stress at high temperatures.“This breakthrough is revolutionary for materials development,” said Dale Hopkins, deputy project manager of Nasa’s Transformational Tools and Technologies project“New types of stronger and more lightweight materials play a key...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
OutThere Colorado

Floridians reportedly start illegal campfire in Colorado park, leave scene

According to a park ranger in Colorado's Jefferson County, an illegal campfire was found burning in the area of West Mount Falcon. In video footage from the scene, one of two responding rangers describes that the fire was reported by a guest at the park, who said that those responsible for starting the fire were from Florida. Another ranger can be seen putting the blaze out. The ranger that's filming...
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado

191
Followers
543
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

The City of Colorado Springs is the Home Rule Municipality that is the county seat and the most populous municipality of El Paso County, Colorado, United States. Colorado Springs is the second most populous city and the most extensive city in the State of Colorado. It is the principal city of the Colorado Springs, CO Metropolitan Statistical Area and is the second most prominent city of the Front Range Urban Corridor. It is located in east central Colorado, on Fountain Creek, 60 miles (97 km) south of Denver. At 6,035 feet (1,839 m) the city stands over 1 mile (1.6 km) above sea level, though some areas are significantly higher and lower. Colorado Springs is near the base of Pikes Peak, which rises 14,115 feet (4,302 m) above sea level on the eastern edge of the Southern Rocky Mountains.

Comments / 0

Community Policy