Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain announces reservation system

pikes_peak_visitor_center.jpg

The timed-entry reservation system, which will allow a two-hour window for guests to arrive at the gateway, will ensure visitors have a parking space on the summit. The new system comes a year after the opening of the new Pikes Peak Summit Visitor Center. With more for visitors to see and do on the summit, guests are spending more time on the top than in the past. The mountain is also continuing to see a growing number of visitors each year, and the physical space to add parking on top is limited.

“The new Summit Visitor Center has really reinvigorated the visitor experience on Pikes Peak,” said Skyler Rorabaugh, Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain manager. “With more people visiting than ever before, coupled with longer stays to take in all we have to offer, it’s pushed us to rethink our entry system. Reservations will allow us to eliminate parking uncertainty for guests, making the drive smoother than ever.”

Visitors who don’t make a reservation can still drive their vehicle as far as Devils Playground, mile 16 of the 19-mile highway. A free shuttle bus from Devils Playground will be offered during June and July, the heaviest visitation months, offering a way to the top for those who don’t make a reservation. Same-day reservations will be allowed if space is available.

“Over the last few years, our outdoor attractions have hit record numbers of visitors,” said Doug Price, President & CEO of Visit Colorado Springs. “By adopting a reservation system, our city is helping to support responsible recreation and tourism at Pikes Peak and enable more reliable trip planning for our visitors.”

As always, visitors are encouraged to plan ahead and call 719-385-7325 for current highway conditions. Hours of operation and other information about Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain can be found at PikesPeakColorado.com.