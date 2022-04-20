Chemicals Separated Continuously With Promising Nanogel

High pressure is an effective tool to induce exotic quantum phenomena in magnetic topological insulators by controlling the interplay of magnetic order and topological state. This work presents a comprehensive high-pressure study of the crystal structure and magnetic ground state up to 62"‰GPa in an intrinsic topological magnet EuSn2P2. With a combination of high resolution X-ray diffraction, 151Eu synchrotron MÃ¶ssbauer spectroscopy, X-ray absorption spectroscopy, molecular orbital calculations, and electronic band structure calculations, it has been revealed that pressure drives EuSn2P2 from a rhombohedral crystal to an amorphous phase at 36"‰GPa accompanied by a fourfold enhancement of magnetic ordering temperature. In the pressure-induced amorphous phase, Eu ions take an intermediate valence state. The drastic enhancement of magnetic ordering temperature from 30"‰K at ambient pressure to 130"‰K at 41.2"‰GPa resulting from Ruderman"“Kittel"“Kasuya"“Yosida (RKKY) interactions likely attributes to the stronger Eu"“Sn interaction at high pressure. These rich results demonstrate that EuSn2P2 is an ideal platform to study the correlation of the enhanced RKKY interactions, disordered lattice, intermediate valence, and topological state.
Comments / 0