Atlanta City Council has approved legislation for the city to buy the former site of the Chattahoochee Brick Company. The brick factory was owned by former Confederate captain and mayor of Atlanta James English. The people who worked in it — primarily Black men — had been arrested, often for petty crimes, and then leased out to the company to endure hot, grueling work, living in filthy conditions and eating rotting food. People were beaten and died at the factory that helped build modern Atlanta.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO