The New York Giants are heading into the 2022 NFL Draft with plenty of needs. They would love to add more draft capital so that they can take more bites of the apple, find young players to fill out the roster and hopefully flourish into high-level players. A trade involving running back Saquon Barkley could be in play and the Los Angeles Rams might be a team to watch.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO