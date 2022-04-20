Highway Patrol video released of Rep. Madison Cawthorn revoked license traffic stop

ASHEVILLE - North Carolina State Highway Patrol video has been released of a traffic stop last month in which Rep. Madison Cawthorn was charged with driving with a revoked license, a misdemeanor that carries a sentence of up to 20 days.

The video shows a trooper taking Cawthorn's license.

The Citizen Times obtained the video through a court petition by multiple media outlets using attorneys from the North Carolina Press Association.

The 26-year-old Henderson County Republican was pulled over by a Highway Patrol trooper March 3 in Cleveland County — about an hour-and-a-half southeast of Asheville. The incident was first reported by the Citizen Times.

Dashboard camera video shows Trooper Tyler Gantt following a 2019 Toyota truck through what a Highway Patrol spokesperson said was an area around Shelby on U.S. 74B shortly before 10:30 p.m.

The truck drove over the centerline at least twice and the trooper turned on his lights. The audio is poor, but as Gantt approaches the vehicle Cawthorn can be heard saying he has a firearm in the car, to which the trooper responds, "That's fine."

Gantt says he pulled over Cawthorn because of an expired license plate. During the interaction, Gantt addresses Cawthorn as "David," his legal first name. On his second trip to the truck, he tells Cawthorn "we have a little problem." Gantt says that his license is suspended because of an out-of-state ticket and that he is taking it.

Cawthorn sounds surprised, saying "Is that so?"

A female passenger is with Cawthorn and before Gantt leaves the trooper helps her remove a wheelchair from the back. Once in the wheelchair, Cawthorn shakes the trooper's hand and gets into the passenger side.

Cawthorn's court date for the revoked license is May 6.

The stop was the second time Cawthorn is known to have been charged with driving with a revoked license. The first was in 2017.

In the last five months, the congressman has racked up three traffic charges: a revoked license and two speeding tickets.

Cawthorn's spokesperson Luke Ball did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

The first-term congressman is competing in an eight-way May 17 primary for Western North Carolina's 11th District. He has drawn criticism for controversial statements, including that Republican lawmakers invited him to an orgy and used cocaine and that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was a "thug."

Cawthorn uses a wheelchair after sustaining injuries in a 2014 traffic accident.

The first of the three recent stops happened Oct. 18 in Buncombe County. A trooper said Cawthorn was driving 89 mph in a 65- mph zone. In court, Cawthorn consented to a finding of responsibility for improper equipment. He paid $266 in fines and fees.

In a April 21 statement, Democratic Buncombe District Attorney Todd Williams said Cawthorn's driving record of convictions including those from other jurisdictions were not included in the state system by Jan. 18. That was the date Cawthorn's request for an improper equipment reduction was allowed, "just as it would have been permitted for any other driver for whom the N.C. Department of Motor Vehicles system produced a report indicating a safe driving record," Williams said.

The district attorney said the incident highlighted how drivers' high-risk behaviors are not tracked "seamlessly" in the state and across the country and how officials, including legislators can make changes to streamline the process and improve tracking of problem drivers.

Cawthorn's ticket cannot be revisited because of Constitutional protections against double jeopardy, he said.

Cawthorn was charged Dec. 18, 2017, before he was elected to Congress. He was pulled over by Asheville police in Biltmore Park in South Asheville driving a 2009 Dodge car with the special license plate reading "Maddy 1."

The ticket does not say the reasons for the initial stop. The charge was dismissed in early 2018.

Williams said in cases where a driver was not impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is his office's policy to dismiss such tickets once a driver gets a license restored by the Department of Motor Vehicles.

The other speeding ticket came on Jan. 8 when a trooper in Polk County said Cawthorn was driving 87 mph in a 70 mph zone. His April 18 court date was continued to June 2 at the request of his attorney.

In the 2014 accident, Cawthorn said he was asleep in the passenger seat of a car, while the driver, his friend Bradley Ledford, fell asleep, according to a civil suit Cawthorn brought against Ledford's insurance company . Cawthorn and Ledford engaged in the dangerous practice of switching seats while driving on the highway, the legal filing said, though there was no evidence showing they were doing so at the time of the crash.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Highway Patrol video released of Rep. Madison Cawthorn revoked license traffic stop