Wellsville Woman Charged in Two Cases

WEST READING, PA — The West Reading Police Department announced the arrest of 22-year-old Tikyra Dashona Jolly on identity theft and related charges. Authorities state that on March 25, 2022 at approximately 5:31 PM, a West Reading Police Officer initiated a traffic stop for multiple violations of the PA vehicle code while in the 300 block of Buttonwood Street. The Officer spoke to the driver of the vehicle who was unable to provide any identification or required vehicle documentation. The driver verbally provided a name and date of birth to the Officer. The Officer was unable to locate any information about the driver from the information given to him.
Comments / 0