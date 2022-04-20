ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

C.J. Gardner-Johnson pays special tribute to Tom Brady at his youth football camp

By John Sigler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
This is just fantastic. Sure, the New Orleans Saints have frustrated Tom Brady at every turn since he went ring-chasing in the NFC South, with their defense sacking, intercepting, taunting, and defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback so often that he briefly went into retirement. And no Saints player has embodied the role of a smirking gadfly so much as C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Gardner-Johnson kept up the heat on Brady at his recent youth football camp, sending participants through a tackling drill to work on their form — with the tackling dummy wearing Brady’s jersey, of course. It’s an exquisite choice. See for yourself in the video shared by Gardner-Johnson’s manager.

And, hey, what else should Gardner-Johnson do? Brady came to Tampa Bay because he thought that was his easiest path to winning more Super Bowl titles. He got his Mickey Mouse ring in the COVID-plagued 2020 season, with a three-interception Drew Brees meltdown helping him along the way, but he’s otherwise experienced nothing but failure at the hands of the Saints.

Gardner-Johnson and the New Orleans defense have beaten him so badly that he’s been reduced to a swearing, sweating mess. Good on Gardner-Johnson for leaning into it. Now let’s hurry up and get to September so we can see that energy translate to the field — we know he’s good for it.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Three Rutgers football players go in the latest CBS Sports mock draft

Three players from Rutgers go in the latest mock of the NFL draft from CBSSports, showing an uptick in interest for several Scarlet Knights’ standouts. And shockingly, despite a strong performance at the NFL Combine and the recent Rutgers Pro Day, running back Isaih Pacheco was not one of the trio of Scarlet Knights to go in the mock draft. The seven-round mock draft from Chris Trapasso has all three Rutgers selections going in the seventh round within a span of 13 selections: No. 246 (Cleveland Browns):  Olakunle Fatukasi (linebacker) No. 251 (Kansas City Chiefs): Joseph Turner(defensive tackle) No. 259 (Kansas City Chiefs): Bo Melton...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why Deebo Samuel is looking for a new home

This NFL off-season has been filled with tremendous drama at the wide receiver position. Davante Adams, formerly of the Green Bay Packers, was reunited with his college quarterback in Las Vegas after a trade to the Raiders. There is growing speculation about A.J. Brown’s status with the Tennessee Titans, Tyreek Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins, Allen Robinson signed with the Los Angeles Rams, Christian Kirk signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the list goes on.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

10 worst Bears draft picks since 2000

The NFL draft is arguably one of the most hopeful times of the year for pro football fans across the nation. The opportunity to find the next great playmaker at a certain position brings excitement and anticipation and this year is no different. For fans of the Chicago Bears, however,...
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

One of Florida's former 4-star QBs just entered the transfer portal

Florida football lost another player to the transfer portal on Tuesday when former four-star quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson told Gators Online that he will search for other opportunities to manifest his talents. The signal-caller situation in the Swamp is a bit more clear after sophomore Anthony Richardson put up a solid performance in the Orange and Blue spring game last week, likely leading to Del Rio-Wilson’s decision.
FLORIDA STATE
