Nevada State

Google pledges to invest $30 million in Nevada over this year

By News 3 Staff
mynews4.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Google on Tuesday announced it plans to invest $30 million in Nevada over the rest of 2022, part of a push to put billions of dollars into offices and data centers around the U.S. U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen and Google.org President Jacquelline...

mynews4.com

