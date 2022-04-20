McKean County Emergency: “Protect Your Flock”

(WETM) – Several counties in Upstate New York are now listed as “Orange Zone”, High-Risk counties for COVID-19, according to the CDC. In the Twin Tiers, there are at least five counties considered High Risk, out of a total of 40 in the country. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s County Map listed Chemung, […]
(WENY) - Utility crews made progress throughout the day on April 19th and the morning of April 20th to restore power to Bradford County residents. According to the county's public safety department, the number of customers without power is now at 4,400, down from a high of 9,500. Crews will continue to operate around the clock until power is fully restored.
Pennsylvania House Health Committee Majority Chair Rep. Kathy Rapp (R-Warren) and Sen. Scott Hutchinson (R-21) announced today that a $3.7 million grant from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program has been awarded to Warren General Hospital for the modernization and expansion of the facility’s emergency room. “As the chair of...
Erie County is dealing with a viral outbreak, only it is not COVID-19. Flu cases have surged recently in the county, with nearly 200 cases reported each of the past two weeks. In fact, confirmed flu cases have almost doubled COVID-19 cases during that period, according to the Erie County Department of Health.
At least once a year, Erie County Department of Health officials inspect all restaurants and stores that sell unpackaged food. Here is a list of violations recorded April 14 through Wednesday. Last Week:Erie County restaurant inspections for April 7-13, 2022. Previous weeks:Erie County restaurant inspections for March 31-April 6, 2022.
There was a reportedly small and contained release of some processed oil products at United Refinery Tuesday night, resulting in multiple agencies responding to help or evaluate. City of Warren Fire Department responded to a hazardous materials call late Tuesday. “A small tank at one of the company’s process units...
Shearer’s Foods is in the process of expanding their facility in Waterford to increase their production efforts. “Working with the Commonwealth, we were able to put together a package that allowed them to choose Erie or Waterford as the site, so it’s about a 90,000 square foot expansion. It allows them to do their new […]
The former Quin-T Tech Paper building has stood at 16th and French Street for many years. It will soon be demolished within the next two to three months. “We are excited to finally launch the demolition of this building and attached smoke stack. It’s been a long time coming but it’s coming down,” said Tina […]
NICHOLSON, Pa. — Main Street in Nicholson had very little traffic on this sunny day, and the only sounds heard were the hum of generators powering homes that lost power after the heavy snow knocked down trees causing the outage. Joseph Frank says his power has been out since...
(WENY) - In response to thousands of power outages, Bradford County has issued a disaster declaration. The county has been working since the early morning hours to assess the extent of the power outages and estimated restore time as a result of the winter storm. According to the Bradford County...
DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An eco-friendly plant in Montour County is utilizing a fossil fuel by-product to create infrastructure. Eyewitness News was live in Danville with more on their efforts and how this is helping the environment. Eco Material Technologies has just celebrated the removal of 150,000 tons of coal waste, also known as […]
