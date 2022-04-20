The Driver Era at Roadrunner in Boston – presale password

BOSTON (CBS) — Early-season baseball games in Maine can be chilly affairs. But things got heated in a hurry on Thursday night in Portland. In the bottom of the second inning, Sea Dogs designated hitter Tyreque Reed was hit on the hands on a pitch by Binghamton Rumble Ponies pitcher Marcel Renteria. As Reed made his way to first base, Renteria said something that Reed did not like. At that point, Reed made a break for the pitcher, delivering a heavy punch upon arrival. From there, a massive brawl broke out across the infield. I don’t know what the pitcher said to Boston...

BOSTON, MA ・ 15 HOURS AGO