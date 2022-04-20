ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmen Electra celebrates her 50th birthday in a bikini

By Margaret Abrams
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1spG4g_0fEoQPht00

When it comes to aging in reverse, Carmen Electra might give J.Lo a run for her money.

The “Baywatch” babe celebrated her 50th birthday on Wednesday, and ahead of the big day, she celebrated by posting a throwback bikini video on Instagram.

“It’s almost that time again,” she captioned the clip.

She first shared the footage of herself in the tiny orange two-piece last year, tagging Fashion Nova and stylist Judy Kaufman.

Electra’s fans were in awe, with one calling her a “Tangerine Dream” and another commenting, “The best there is, ever was, and ever will be.”

The beach beauty also shared a snap from last year’s birthday celebrations in Palm Springs, posing in a pastel leopard-print one-piece .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fZXFn_0fEoQPht00
Carmen Electra wowed her devoted fans by sharing a few swimsuit photos.
carmenelectra/Instagram

As for how the stunning star manages to keep turning back the clock? As the GoGo Skincare founder told Page Six Style in 2020, she’s stuck to the same beauty routine since her “Baywatch” days.

“I have always focused on a moisturizing makeup removal, hyaluronic acid serum, and a deep moisturizing face cream packed full of high-quality essential ingredients,” Electra said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GeYWf_0fEoQPht00
The “Baywatch” babe is celebrating her 50th birthday.
carmenelectra/Instagram

In addition to “always applying SPF,” she also relies on regular dips in the ocean, telling us, “The saltwater can be very good for your skin, from exfoliating to tightening pores.”

And thanks to the return of Y2K fashion, Electra’s signature sexy style feels especially fresh right now; Kim Kardashian even recently recreated the white backless Stephen Spouse gown the former Pussycat Dolls member wore the 1998 MTV Movie Awards.

When Electra shared throwback snaps of her look, Kardashian hailed her as “forever the style icon.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TqYRF_0fEoQPht00
Electra, pictured at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, has long loved a “naked” dress.
Getty Images for iHeartRadio

