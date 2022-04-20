ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph, MA

Police: Woman posed as health aide to steal from seniors

By The Associated Press
wabi.tv
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRANDOLPH, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts say they have arrested a woman on charges that she posed as a health aide and stole dozens of...

www.wabi.tv

KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Woman Accused Of Stealing Thousands From Mom

Stealing is wrong and is something no one should do. Now that I got that out of the way, I can think of plenty of different people I'd rather steal from than my own mother. This Cedar Rapids woman ripped off her mother for over $11,000. Anytime you wrong one of your parents it just makes the situation sound worse.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Teen girls charged with beating woman in Downtown Crossing over hairstyle

BOSTON — Five young teenage girls are facing charges in the brutal beating of a young woman in Downtown Crossing. According to a police report, the juveniles pounced on the victim after making a comment about her hairstyle. The attackers reportedly called the victim “white [expletive] with braids” and told her she could not wear her hair in the style because she was “not Black.”
BOSTON, MA
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WCVB

Former New Hampshire basketball coach indicted on human trafficking charges

DOVER, N.H. — A former college basketball coach in New Hampshire has been indicted on charges of human trafficking. Joshua Pincoske, a former volunteer assistant basketball coach at Colby-Sawyer College, was indicted Tuesday by a grand jury on two charges of human trafficking. He is accused of paying two minors for a sexually explicit performance.
People

Man Charged After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine to 4 Friends at a Calif. Rental Home

Federal authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people at an Orange County, Calif. home. William Edward Dick Jr., 51, of Costa Mesa, Calif. was arrested Thursday and is accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to two couples at a house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Fremont Police arrest duo connected to residential burglaries

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — The Fremont Police Department arrested two men in connection to several residential burglaries. Juan Javier CruzMaldonado, 24, and Eleazar MorenoValdivias, 48, were taken into custody for the crimes, which dated back to December 2021 in the Mission Hills area of Fremont. In several instances, the suspects would enter a residence by […]
FREMONT, CA
BBC

Heywood baby death: Man charged with murdering daughter

A man has been charged with murdering his two-week-old daughter. Felicity-May Harvey died in hospital on 11 January 2021 after police were called to a report of concern for her welfare in Heywood, Greater Manchester. Darin Harvey, 25, of Birch Road, Wardle, is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court...
