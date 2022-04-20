ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Jason Isbell, Adia Victoria, & More Slated for Park City Song Summit

By Clayton Edwards
 2 days ago

Have you ever attended a concert or festival and wished that you could get into the heads of your favorite artists? Are you the type of music fan who wants to hear an artist’s stories or their insight behind the craft of songwriting? If so, I’ve got good news for you. Park City Song Summit delivers performances as well as talks from some of the best songwriters in the game today.

This year, we’ll see countless festivals featuring a nearly unending list of great performers. However, Park City Song Summit takes things further. The folks behind the event call it an “intimate mountain retreat for music lovers” and it sounds amazing. The organizers of the event hope to “redefine the live music experience” by offering intimate performances in small venues as well as TED Talk-style presentations from some incredible songwriters.

Park City Song Summit will take place in Park City, Utah. Retreat kicks off on Wednesday, September 7 th, and runs through Saturday, September 10 th .

Park City Song Summit Lineup

A recent press release revealed the lineup for Park City Song Summit. The list below includes artists as well as moderators for the event.

  • Adia Victoria
  • Anders Osborne & Friends
  • Andrew Bird
  • Bonny Light Horseman
  • Cedric Burnside
  • Celisse
  • Daniel Donato
  • David Ramirez
  • Dave from Dopey Podcast
  • Devon Gilfillian
  • Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite Duo
  • Father John Misty
  • Fred Armisen
  • Fruit Bats
  • Gov’t Mule
  • Jason Isbell
  • Jay Blakesberg
  • Jay Sweet
  • Jimbo Mathus
  • Joe Pug
  • John Craigie
  • John Doe
  • Josh Ritter
  • Katie Pruitt
  • Keller Williams’ Grateful Gospel
  • Langhorne Slim
  • Adam Weiner of Low Cut Connie
  • Rising Appalachia
  • Tré Burt
  • Warren Haynes

What to Expect from PCSS

Ben Anderson, a lifelong musician and founder of the band Aiko, came up with the idea for Park City Song Summit and its talks. These artist-led discussions, dubbed Song Summit Labs, will bring fans “closer to the artists they love – both physically and contextually.” However, the artists won’t just focus on their songwriting. Anderson wants to “bring clarity and normalcy to the struggles musicians, artists, and music lovers alike face around mental health and dependency.”

About the labs, Anderson said, “Our Labs are meant to be a safe space for artist and audience alike to be inspired by others who have faced [trauma, addiction, and mental health issues] and to explore the ever-relevant issues of inclusivity, opportunity, and equality.”

The Song Summit Labs take place during the day. Then, those artists will take the stages of small venues across Park City, Utah for live performances and songwriter rounds.

Park City Song Summit’s full schedule as well as tickets and passes will be available this summer. You can head to the event’s website and join their mailing list to make sure you don’t miss any announcements.

The post Jason Isbell, Adia Victoria, & More Slated for Park City Song Summit appeared first on Outsider .

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Songwriting#Dopey Podcast
