It's Friday afternoon so who knows how many people will see this but I happened to fall down a bit of a wormhole on Baseball Reference for a few hours remembering some guys from the 90s, as one does. Specifically, I was clicking through the MLB All-Star Game rosters trying to discover some of the more surprising names. And to be sure, there were several that absolutely blew my mind because there's simply no way anyone would confidently recall them representing anyone at the Midsummer Classic. Think Ty Wigginton. Robert Fick. Ben Grieve. Norm Charlton. Mike Sharperson. Each name more delightful than the last.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO