Verizon said it has resolved an outage on Wednesday afternoon that affected voice calls and that anyone still having issues should restart their device. The outage reporting site Downdetector listed mobile phone users in cities on the western part of the country as being affected the most by the outage. Those top outage reports included Sacramento, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Denver, Las Vegas, Reno, Seattle, Tucson and Spokane.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO