ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jim Jones & Fabolous Connect On "Coke Zero" Freestyle

By Aron A.
hotnewhiphop.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePusha T had the winter on lock with "Diet Coke," the first single from his forthcoming album, It's Almost Dry. While it's been nearly two months since the single dropped, it hasn't worn out one bit, and we've heard several...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

The Game Reignites Beef With 50 Cent: 'Your Rap Career Died Wit Them Loli Pop Strap Tank Tops'

As many Hip Hop fans are pointing out, The Game has another album on the horizon and what better way to keep his name in headlines than to reignite his once-dormant beef with 50 Cent. The latest social media sparring session began after 50 Cent clowned The Game for getting snubbed by record executive Jimmy Iovine at a Los Angeles Lakers game. He also took credit for writing The Game’s songs.
MUSIC
XXL Mag

J Prince Calls on Kanye West, Drake, Nicki Minaj and Others to Hold Hip-Hop Show Same Night as the Grammys

J Prince is urging Kanye West, Drake, Nicki Minaj and others to hold a hip-hop show on the same night as the 64th annual Grammy Awards. On Tuesday (March 22), the Rap-A-Lot Records founder posted on his Instagram page an audio message where he shared his disgust that the Recording Academy banned Kanye from performing at the Grammy Awards due to his "concerning online behavior" toward his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, Trevor Noah and others. Trevor, who has been an outspoken critic of Ye's social media attacks, is hosting this year's awards ceremony for the second consecutive year. Following the news that Kanye was banned from the Grammys, the comedian wrote on his Twitter page that Kanye should be counseled and not canceled.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Latto Drops '777' Album Featuring Childish Gambino, Lil Wayne and More

Latto has dropped off her sophomore album 777, with features from Lil Wayne, Childish Gambino, 21 Savage, Lil Durk, Nardo Wick and Kodak Black. “I put a lot of thought into my artwork I hope u guys love it and understand where I’m at mentally,” Latto wrote on Twitter. “The music will give just as much as the visuals! I PROMISE U THAT!”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Jones
Person
Dj Khaled
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Juelz Santana
Person
Kanye
Person
Fabolous
Person
Pusha T
hotnewhiphop.com

Benzino Disses 50 Cent On New Track "Zino Vs The Planet"

Benzino has been going through a lot as of late. Over the past week, Benzino has been roasted by the internet for his treatment of his own daughter Coi Leray. From there, 50 Cent has been taking shots at Benzino, claiming the man dates trans women. Needless to say, Benzino is an easy target right now and he is sick of it. So much so that Benzino actually dropped a diss track a few days ago called "Zino Vs The Planet."
MUSIC
Complex

50 Cent Reacts to Snoop Dogg Saying He’ll Be a ‘Legend in Rap Forever’

Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent go way back, so it’s no surprise Snoop had some very kind words for the Queens native. Back in November, Uncle Snoop appeared on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, where he gave Fif his flowers. “50 is gon’ be a legend in rap forever,” he said. “His records, his music, his movie—his shit he did just changed the whole game of New York, and just run New York for a minute and put that New York spirit back in the game. He did that. He figured that shit out, he got that shit on lock. I’m a student right now and I’m trying to learn from him. It’s true, you can teach an old dog a new trick, that’s if he’s willing to listen.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freestyle#Coke
TMZ.com

NYC DJ Kay Slay Dead From Covid at 55

DJ Kay Slay has died after a 4-month battle with COVID ... this according to his family and peers. The NY-based legendary hip-hop ambassador passed away Sunday, first confirmed by Wack 100, and then others, as tributes started to pour in from across the industry. His family writes, "Our hearts are broken by the passing of Keith Grayson, professionally known as DJ Kay Slay."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vibe

Celebrities React To DJ Kay Slay’s Death

Click here to read the full article. The death of DJ Kay Slay, who passed away on Easter Sunday (April 17), has rocked the music community. News of the legendary spinner’s death, which was reportedly due to complications related to the COVID-19 diagnosis he received in December 2021, surfaced on Sunday evening, resulting in an outpouring of mourning from the Harlem native’s family, friends, and collaborators. Kay Slay’s family released a statement addressing his passing on Monday (April 18) morning, writing that their hearts were “broken” and thanking the public for their well wishes and support. More from VIBE.comDJ...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopDX.com

Coi Leray Tries To Outsmart Charlamagne Tha God While Discussing Pusha T

New York, NY – Coi Leray sat down with The Breakfast Club on Wednesday (April 6) to discuss her forthcoming debut album Trendsetter. During the conversation, the 24-year-old rapper found herself in a sparring match with co-host Charlamagne Tha God as they discussed Pusha T’s relevancy and other “older” MCs after he blatantly told her, “I’m 43. I don’t think your music is for me.”
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

First Female MC Sha-Rock Explains Boosie Badazz Instagram Love: 'He A Real One'

Exclusive – Hip Hop pioneers and architects too often get dismissed by the younger generations as “old” or “washed up.” But that is far from the case. The culture’s most revered MCs are in their 40s, 50s and even 60s — including Nas, JAY-Z, Kanye West and Public Enemy’s Chuck D — and are as vital as ever, touring, winning Grammy Awards and pumping out albums.
INTERNET
HipHopWired

Benzino Responds To 50 Cent After Gay Accusations Online [Video]

The struggle continues for Benzino with no foreseeable end in sight. He has responded to 50 Cent after the king of petty put his alleged romantic dealings with a transgender individual. As per Complex the Boston, Massachusetts native had a lot to say when he spoke on his latest snafu. Last week footage of Shauna Brooks […]
BOSTON, MA
hotnewhiphop.com

Cuban Link's Old Tweet About The Game Surfaces After Rapper Disses 50 Cent

The Game is certainly in rollout mode, and he's reignited his feud with 50 Cent. Though it began with The Game's comments about 50 Cent and Dr Dre on Drink Champs, things took a turn when a viral clip surfaced of Jimmy Iovine and The Game crossing paths without acknowledging each other at a basketball game. Fif's lighthearted trolling escalated into internet warfare once The Game responded.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Lil Durk Claims He & 3 Other Rappers Are Running Hip Hop Right Now

Lil Durk is one of the most popular rappers in the game today. His stock is going even higher after the release of his seventh studio album 7220, and with that comes conversations about him being one of the leaders in Hip Hop now. During his interview with the Full...
HIP HOP
Vibe

Charlie Wilson, K-Ci, Johnny Gill, & Babyface Catch A Groove In “No Stoppin’ Us” Video: Watch

Click here to read the full article. McFadden & Whitehead’s 1979 classic, “Ain’t No Stoppin’ Us Now” has been flipped into a modern R&B jam. Reprised by Charlie Wilson, alongside Babyface, Johnny Gill, and K-Ci, “No Stoppin’ Us” is for those who needed something fresh to get down to. In spite of their distinct vocal stylings, the crooners mesh well together on the historic collaboration. The video initially appears like something straight out of an all-white party during Labor Day weekend, but later transforms into a show-stopping club scene as the men show up and show out with their metallic, fitted...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy