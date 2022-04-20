ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnny Depp Tells Court Amber Heard Would ‘Verbally Decimate’ Him

By Jenyne Donaldson
 2 days ago
In his second day on the witness stand, Johnny Depp testified Wednesday that he accepted the nickname Amber Heard gave him — “The Monster” — to “placate” his now ex-wife in an attempt to calm her alleged bullying and attacks. “In the beginning,...

