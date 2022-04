It is widely expected that the Giants will select a CB in the coming 2022 NFL draft, maybe as early as the first round, but not necessarily depending on how things develop. One of the main reasons why is new defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, whose "organized chaos" defensive scheme at Baltimore equired CBs who were good in man coverage since they were often left on an island as Martindale tried to scheme more pass rushers than the opponent's pass blockers could account for.

