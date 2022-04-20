San Miguel Man Killed in Car Crash 04.19.2022

– A man was arrested Sunday night after allegedly causing a vehicle collision that killed two people, according to multiple reports. Berenice Cortez Pineda, 47, was reportedly driving a Chevrolet Cruze with five passengers northbound on Highway 101 when she made her way to an asphalt shoulder before coming to a stop just south of the Santa Barbara Road off-ramp. Felipe Gonzalez, a 21-year-old from Santa Maria, was driving a Chevrolet Suburban northbound on Highway 101 at speeds over 65 mph when he lost control of the vehicle and struck the rear of the parked Cruze, sending it forward about 120 feet, reports say.
