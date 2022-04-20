ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Miguel, CA

San Miguel Man Killed in Car Crash 04.19.2022

kprl.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 29-year-old San Miguel man was killed in a crash...

kprl.com

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

San Jose driver arrested for DUI after car crash

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police responded to a solo vehicle traffic collision around Santa Clara Street and 28th Street, authorities say. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning. One driver and two passengers were present in the vehicle. The driver was arrested for a DUI after the incident, officials say. All […]
SAN JOSE, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

San Miguel resident killed in traffic collision

– On Sunday at about 11:39 a.m., San Luis Obispo Police Department and San Luis Obispo Fire Department personnel responded to the report of a collision involving two vehicles in the 3900 block of Broad Street in San Luis Obispo. When first responders arrived, they found one driver unconscious and began to provide medical aid.
SAN MIGUEL, CA
Register Citizen

Police: Hartford man, 28, killed in two-car crash

HARTFORD — A city man was killed after a serious two-vehicle collision late Thursday night, according to police. Lt. Aaron Boisvert said officers in the area of Sigourney Street and Farmington Avenue discovered the serious crash around 10:30 p.m. Officers found a gray BMW X5 at the intersection and a white Acura TL crashed into a utility pole nearby, Boisvert said.
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Miguel, CA
San Miguel, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
San Luis Obispo, CA
Cars
San Luis Obispo, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
KRON4 News

Car crashes into San Leandro Marina

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (BCN) — The Alameda County Fire Department responded Friday night to a vehicle that had driven into the water at the San Leandro Marina. Responding crews assisted the driver to shore and checked the vehicle for other occupants, firefighters said. The incident was first reported Friday at 8:56 p.m. No other information […]
SAN LEANDRO, CA
Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#San Luis#Easter#Police
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Couple Who Were Planning Summer Wedding Killed by Driver in Chase: 'They Both Loved Each Other So Much'

A couple in the midst of planning their summer wedding were killed in California early Saturday morning after their car was struck during a police chase. Aaron McDonald, 31, and Irene Jaramillo, 30, were on their way home from a party when their vehicle was hit by a suspected DUI driver, reported KACB. According to a GoFundMe created for their families, the party was a celebration of Jaramillo's birthday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

California teenager, 14, who vanished nine months ago is found safe during traffic stop in Nevada: Her stepfather is arrested in connection with her disappearance

A California teenager, who vanished last summer, was found during a traffic stop in Nevada with her stepfather, who was arrested. Katuana Nateya Whisenant, 14, of Crescent City, was found unharmed in Churchill County on Saturday inside a Toyota Corolla with her stepfather Santos Flores-Roman, 39, of Santa Rosa. Roman...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
KOMO News

Two killed in late night fatal car crash

-------------- A Toppenish woman died in a car crash late Friday night a few miles out of Union Gap. Troopers with Washington State Patrol (WSP) said the crash happened on I-82, seven miles east of Union Gap just after 11 p.m. According to the report, Leon Perez, 20, of Yakima...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
KGET

2 wanted for shoplifting at Gosford Road Walmart: police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two woman are wanted for shoplifting at the Walmart on Gosford Road, police said. Surveillance images have been released of the women, described as Black and wearing prescription glasses, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective A. Orozco at 661-852-7007 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Two fatalities reported in accident on Highway 101 in North County

– A man was arrested Sunday night after allegedly causing a vehicle collision that killed two people, according to multiple reports. Berenice Cortez Pineda, 47, was reportedly driving a Chevrolet Cruze with five passengers northbound on Highway 101 when she made her way to an asphalt shoulder before coming to a stop just south of the Santa Barbara Road off-ramp. Felipe Gonzalez, a 21-year-old from Santa Maria, was driving a Chevrolet Suburban northbound on Highway 101 at speeds over 65 mph when he lost control of the vehicle and struck the rear of the parked Cruze, sending it forward about 120 feet, reports say.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Hartford Courant

Driver killed in Hartford crash that splits car in half

A 28-year-old died in a violent, two-car crash in Hartford Thursday night, police said. Larry Lugo, 28, of Cabot Street in Hartford was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision on Sigourney Street and Farmington Avenue, they said. Officers who were in the area came upon the scene of the crash shortly before 10:30 p.m. They found a white Acura TL that had crashed into a utility pole and a ...
HARTFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy