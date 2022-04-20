ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida releases new guidance on gender dysphoria treatment for children, teenagers

By WFTV.com News Staff
 2 days ago
The Florida Department of Health released new guidance about gender dysphoria treatment for children and teenagers.

  • Social gender transition should not be a treatment option for children or adolescents.
  • Anyone under 18 should not be prescribed puberty blockers or hormone therapy.
  • Gender reassignment surgery should not be a treatment option for children or adolescents.
  • Based on the currently available evidence, “encouraging mastectomy, ovariectomy, uterine extirpation, penile disablement, tracheal shave, the prescription of hormones which are out of line with the genetic make-up of the child, or puberty blockers, are all clinical practices which run an unacceptably high risk of doing harm.”
  • Children and adolescents should be provided social support by peers and family and seek counseling from a licensed provider.

