Florida releases new guidance on gender dysphoria treatment for children, teenagers
The Florida Department of Health released new guidance about gender dysphoria treatment for children and teenagers.
- Social gender transition should not be a treatment option for children or adolescents.
- Anyone under 18 should not be prescribed puberty blockers or hormone therapy.
- Gender reassignment surgery should not be a treatment option for children or adolescents.
- Based on the currently available evidence, “encouraging mastectomy, ovariectomy, uterine extirpation, penile disablement, tracheal shave, the prescription of hormones which are out of line with the genetic make-up of the child, or puberty blockers, are all clinical practices which run an unacceptably high risk of doing harm.”
- Children and adolescents should be provided social support by peers and family and seek counseling from a licensed provider.
