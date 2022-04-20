ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Michelle Obama to address democracy summit June 13 in LA

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — A nonpartisan voting organization founded by Michelle Obama says she's delivering the keynote address at its upcoming summit on...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Biden set for first Pacific Northwest trip since election

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden is stretching his legs this week with a rare overnight visit to the Pacific Northwest, heading to Portland, Oregon, and Seattle. The trip is part of an expanded travel schedule ahead of the November elections as Biden tries to demonstrate that he has made progress on his agenda while also prodding Congress to do more.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
City
Washington, LA
State
Washington State
Local
Louisiana Government
Local
Louisiana Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Obama
epicstream.com

Michelle Obama Fury: Barack's Wife And Hillary Clinton Feuding Because Of Their White House Ambitions? Ex-FLOTUS To Appear On The Ellen DeGeneres Show's Final Episode

There is no denying that Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton are two of the most popular former First Ladies of the United States. The wives of ex-POTUS Barack Obama and Bill Clinton are also considered two of the most influential FLOTUSes of their generation. Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democracy#Voter Suppression#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

BLM activist hits back at New York mayor Eric Adams on Fox News calling him a ‘white man in blackface’

The co-founder of Black Lives Matter (BLM) of Greater New York Hawk Newsome slammed NYC Mayor Eric Adams over his criticism of BLM for not demonstrating against gun violence affecting African Americans in the city. “He’s a white man in blackface,” Mr Newsome said during an appearance on Fox News on Thursday. “This city is a war zone and he can’t stop it.”Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer asked Mr Newsome, “the subject is African Americans, I would also argue white lives matter too, everybody’s life matters here. What the mayor contends though is that the same reaction is not...
POLITICS
Reason.com

Justice Gorsuch Calls for Overruling the Insular Cases

Earlier today, in United States v. Vaello-Madero, an 8-1 Supreme Court ruled that Congress can exclude residents of Puerto Rico and other federal territories from SSI benefits extended to residents of the fifty states. The ruling is consistent with precedent under which, among other things, Congress also exempts residents of Puerto Rico from most federal income, estate, and excise taxes. But Justice Neil Gorsuch took the opportunity to author a concurring opinion urging the Supreme Court to reverse the Insular Cases - longstanding precedents under which residents of Puerto Rico and other "unincorporated" territories are excluded from the protection of many of the constitutional rights that apply to residents of the states and conventional federally administered territories (including Washington DC).
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy