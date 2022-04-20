ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Why ‘Annie’ star Aileen Quinn gave up on Hollywood at just age 18

By Samantha Ibrahim
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

“Annie” alum Aileen Quinn achieved worldwide fame in 1982 after starring as the little, red-haired orphan girl in the John Huston-directed family flick.

However, being a child star wasn’t for her and she decided she wanted a better “Tomorrow.” Quinn, now 50, decided to take a break from Tinseltown when she hit 18.

Quinn beat out more than 8,000 girls for the role of Annie and scored the gig when she was just 9 years old. Albert Finney, Tim Curry, Carol Burnett and Bernadette Peters also starred in the film.

She divulged why she skipped out on Hollywood in an interview with Fox News , noting she wanted to explore the world.

She revealed that her parents felt that education was very important and they were “strict” about her getting three hours of school a day.

“When I came back from filming, my teachers didn’t cut me any breaks,” Quinn said. “Don’t get me wrong, they loved it, they were happy for me, and they wanted my autograph, too, but they were like, ‘Welcome back to test-taking. Be your usual A+ student.’ “

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xf1uj_0fEoNeSl00 Director John Huston, Aileen Quinn and other members of the cast of “Annie” were on set in 1981.Getty Images

The singer stated that she had been under contract in the early 1980s and was able to do theater and even recorded an album, “Bobby’s Girl,” for Columbia Records.

“But after that, I wanted to get back to some normalcy. I wanted to go to college and explore my other options,” Quinn explained. “I wanted to learn about the world. I lived in a foreign country and got to experience that for a while. I got to learn a different language and explore another part of the world that was different. So in a way, it was a blessing in disguise. I was able to grow up, have a normal life, date and see the world, which felt right to me.”

After she graduated from college, she started to do more stage work. She also said she found it “hard” to separate herself from her character years after the movie wrapped.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qrMLu_0fEoNeSl00 Quinn was approached about several “Annie” sequels; however, those films never made it to production.WireImage

“I’ve always looked younger, so it was a little hard to transition. But the great thing about theater is I got to play everything,” she said. “Luckily, theater kept me growing, and I was never pigeonholed.”

Quinn later kept herself busy with the theater and “did that for 25 years straight.” The stage lights were a place where she felt “embraced.”

The Pennsylvania native was asked to make several sequels — she met with directors and read scenes about potential projects, which would be more “adventurous” and based on the “Annie” comic strips — but the plans never materialized.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i4197_0fEoNeSl00 Albert Finney and Aileen Quinn in 1982’s “Annie.”Getty Images

“I don’t know what happened because that was on the corporate side of things, and I was so young,” she said.

“But other things were happening [for me],” Quinn added. “I was asked to be on certain sitcoms and do certain other projects and I had to turn them down for seven years. By then, I had grown up and I was a teenager.”

Nowadays, Quinn is pretty “busy” and she’s trying to get back into film and TV after moving to Los Angeles. She also has her own band, Aileen Quinn and the Leapin’ Lizards, and hopes to start touring soon. They’re working on their third album now, and she’s continuing to hone her songwriting skills.

“Life is full of the arts for me. It’s very creative and very hectic. Like any artist, I’m trying to juggle many hats,” Quinn said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

THR Icon: Lily Tomlin on Insult Comedy, the Oscars and Her Upcoming Tom Brady Movie

Lily Tomlin, 82, has been charming and disarming audiences for more than five decades with a parade of sketch comedy characters, TV appearances, a groundbreaking one-woman Broadway show, movies — from Nashville to 9 to 5 to All of Me — and, most recently, the Netflix series Grace and Frankie. She burst onto the scene Dec. 29, 1969, on the cutting-edge Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In, where Tomlin’s rich stable of characters — including Ernestine the operator — made her famous overnight. She’s also been a subtle disrupter without drawing too much attention to herself. She was the first woman to...
MOVIES
Stereogum

Jennifer Grey Says Madonna Wrote “Express Yourself” About The Actress’ Breakup With Matthew Broderick

In a couple weeks, Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey is publishing her first-ever memoir. In an excerpt from it that was just released via People, Grey says that Madonna told her that “Express Yourself” was written about the actress’ breakup with Matthew Broderick, who she dated for four years after meeting him on the set of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Robert Morse: Mad Men actor and Broadway star dies aged 90

Robert Morse, who was well-known for starring in Mad Men, has died at the age of 90.The actor played Bert Cooper, the leader of advertising agency Sterling Cooper, in the HBO drama series.Before appearing in Mad Men, Morse was an established actor on stage, having originated the role of J Pierrepont Finch in the musical comedy How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying on Broadway in 1961.His performance as a window-washer who blags his way to the top of the corporate world scored him the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical. He reprised the role in...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

TCM’s Next ‘Plot Thickens’ Podcast: Pam Grier

Pam Grier, the trailblazing action hero, who starred in such Blaxploitation classics as Coffy, Foxy Brown and Friday Foster, will dish about her life and career with host Ben Mankiewicz on the next edition of the TCM podcast The Plot Thickens this fall. “The word ‘iconic’ is overused in this industry, but Pam has been a true revolutionary regarding the depiction of Black women in Hollywood,” Mankiewicz said in a statement. “Pam’s characters are unapologetic, tough and fiercely independent, just like she was when she started in Hollywood five decades ago and remains to this day.”More from The Hollywood ReporterRobert Morse, Two-Time...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Daily Mail

Frail Liza Minnelli, 76, felt 'shaken' and 'sabotaged' after being forced on stage in wheelchair at Oscars instead of seated in director's chair as planned, claims her friend

Liza Minnelli's friend Michael Feinstein has come to her defense after viewers worried that she looked frail and out of it when she presented Best Picture at the 2022 Academy Awards with Lady Gaga. During an appearance Monday on SirusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Feinstein, 65, claimed that the 76-year-old...
CELEBRITIES
Carla St. Louis

Sasha Obama's Boyfriend is The Son of This Buckhead Actor

Sasha Obama and Clifton Powell Jr.The Daily Mail UK. (ATLANTA, Ga.) Sasha Obama's new boyfriend is the son of Hollywood actor and Buckhead resident, Clifton Powell. The Gen-Z romance comes as no surprise to fans of the Obama family. The First Lady Michelle Obama alluded to her daughters, Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20, being in relationships on an episode of the Ellen Show. "Now they are bringing grown men home," says Michelle. "Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives."
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Finney
Person
Aileen Quinn
Person
Tim Curry
Person
John Huston
Person
Bernadette Peters
Person
Carol Burnett
Popculture

Epic Ryan Gosling Movie Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

Netflix is getting great new content all the time, and right now, an epic Ryan Gosling movie is the number one film on the streamer's charts. Blade Runner 2049, a 2017 sci-fi blockbuster, is the top movie on Netlfix, and No. 3 on the overall Top 10. It lands behind only the new season of Bridgerton at No. 1 and the new baking competition show, Is It Cake? at No. 2.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood#Songwriting#Fox News#Columbia Records
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner & His Wife Looked Like Hollywood Royalty at Post-Oscars Party: PHOTO

“Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner and his wife Christine Baumgartner absolutely rocked the red carpet before and after the Oscars. Pre-show, the two turned out in gorgeous classic Hollywood looks. Costner went with a sleek black tuxedo and sunglasses to match. Baumgartner looked ethereal in a floor-length black and silver gown with lace detailing, by Tony Ward Couture per Country Living.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

‘Heartbroken’ Helen Mirren reveals cause of stepson Rio Hackford’s death

Helen Mirren’s stepson Rio Hackford died from a rare form of cancer, she revealed on Tuesday. “Rio died of uveal melanoma, a very aggressive and rare form of cancer,” the actress and her husband, Taylor Hackford, shared in a joint statement to People. “We would beg everyone reading this to get their eyes tested at least once a year, which might save their loved ones from this cancer.” The pair went on to say they were “inspired” by the life Rio lived and “heartbroken by his loss.” “His life showed us how to live in generosity and community,” they explained. “He shared his life’s...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
20K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy