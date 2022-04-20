A$AP Rocky arrested at LAX in connection to 2021 shooting

A$AP Rocky was arrested at LAX Wednesday morning in connection to a shooting that took place in 2021.

The “Praise the Lord” rapper landed at the California airport following his highly publicized trip to Barbados with pregnant girlfriend Rihanna and was taken into custody and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, the Los Angeles Police Department announced in a press release.

The department made the arrest with assistance from Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations team.

Reps for Rocky didn’t immediately return Page Six’s requests for comment.

Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, has been under investigation by the LAPD for his alleged involvement in a Nov. 6 shooting.

Police said an argument between “two acquaintances” escalated and resulted in the suspect firing a handgun at the victim. Following the shooting, the suspect and two additional males fled the scene on foot.

Authorities later identified Rocky, 33, as the suspect.

A$AP Rocky was arrested Wednesday morning for assault with a deadly weapon. Getty; BACKGRID

NBC News was the first to report the story.

Rocky previously found himself in legal hot water in 2019 when he was arrested and jailed in Sweden for a month for his involvement in a street fight with alleged “drug addicts.”

A Swedish judge ordered Rocky and two members of his crew be released until the judge announced the verdicts in the explosive assault case that even attracted President Donald Trump’s attention.

Police were photographed surrounding the rapper’s home. SPOT / BACKGRID

In a statement after his release, Rocky reflected on his one-month jail stint, calling it a “very difficult and humbling experience.”

He returned back to the US on a private jet less than 12 hours after his release.

Rocky and 34-year-old Rihanna’s baby is due any day now.