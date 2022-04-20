ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

A$AP Rocky arrested at LAX in connection to 2021 shooting

By Francesca Bacardi
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago

A$AP Rocky was arrested at LAX Wednesday morning in connection to a shooting that took place in 2021.

The “Praise the Lord” rapper landed at the California airport following his highly publicized trip to Barbados with pregnant girlfriend Rihanna and was taken into custody and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, the Los Angeles Police Department announced in a press release.

The department made the arrest with assistance from Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations team.

Reps for Rocky didn’t immediately return Page Six’s requests for comment.

Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, has been under investigation by the LAPD for his alleged involvement in a Nov. 6 shooting.

Police said an argument between “two acquaintances” escalated and resulted in the suspect firing a handgun at the victim. Following the shooting, the suspect and two additional males fled the scene on foot.

Authorities later identified Rocky, 33, as the suspect.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Csz4k_0fEoNda200
A$AP Rocky was arrested Wednesday morning for assault with a deadly weapon.
Getty; BACKGRID

NBC News was the first to report the story.

Rocky previously found himself in legal hot water in 2019 when he was arrested and jailed in Sweden for a month for his involvement in a street fight with alleged “drug addicts.”

A Swedish judge ordered Rocky and two members of his crew be released until the judge announced the verdicts in the explosive assault case that even attracted President Donald Trump’s attention.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MnWiu_0fEoNda200
Police were photographed surrounding the rapper’s home.
SPOT / BACKGRID

In a statement after his release, Rocky reflected on his one-month jail stint, calling it a “very difficult and humbling experience.”

He returned back to the US on a private jet less than 12 hours after his release.

Rocky and 34-year-old Rihanna’s baby is due any day now.

Comments / 1

Related
San Angelo LIVE!

Third San Angelo Suspect Arrested in Lubbock Double Capital Murder

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Lubbock Police Department has confirmed the arrest of the third suspect in the double capital murder that involved three San Angelo residents in Jul. 2020. The following is a release by the Lubbock Police Department:. Two additional arrests were made yesterday in a 2020...
SAN ANGELO, TX
Indy100

A$AP Rocky posted an eye-watering amount of bail money to get out of jail

A$AP Rocky has posted an eye-watering amount of bail money to be released from jail following his arrest in connection with a November shooting in California.The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was returning from a vacation to Barbados with his girlfriend, beauty and fashion mogul Rihanna, when he was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday (20 April).According to a booking report from a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Mayers was booked into jail at 12:42pm local time. Alan Jackson, Mayers' lawyer, also confirmed that his client had been arrested....
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
San Angelo LIVE!

No.1 Most Wanted Murdering Gang Member Arrested in Dallas

AUSTIN – The No. 1 Most Wanted person on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List is back in custody following his arrest on March 23 in Dallas. No Crime Stoppers reward will be paid. Royneco Tiun Harris, 42, of Dallas, is affiliated with the 65 Groveside gang. He was arrested in Dallas by Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents assigned to the North Texas Anti-Gang (TAG) Center. The Texas Highway Patrol, Dallas Police Department and members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force assisted in Harris’ arrest. Harris had been wanted since October 2021. During his trial…
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rihanna
Person
Donald Trump
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Lax#Lapd#Backgrid Nbc News#Swedish
People

Man Who Killed Angela Simmons' Ex-Fiancé Gets Life in Prison: 'Justice Served'

Angela Simmons' ex-fiancé's killer was sentenced to life in prison on Friday, and the reality star is satisfied with the ruling. Michael Williams fatally shot Sutton Tennyson, Simmons' former fiancé and father of her 5-year-old son, just outside of Sutton's garage in 2018. Days later, Williams surrendered to police and was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and murder, PEOPLE confirmed at the time. Tennyson was 37.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Sweden
Page Six

Page Six

97K+
Followers
11K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy