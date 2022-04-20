ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Maria Sharapova pregnant with her first child with fiancé Alexander Gilkes

By Leah Bitsky
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nr6eG_0fEoNchJ00

Maria Sharapova celebrated her 35th birthday Tuesday by announcing she is pregnant and expecting her first child with fiancé Alexander Gilkes.

“Precious beginnings!!! 🤍👼🏻 Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty ☺️🐣🎂,” Sharapova wrote in a post to Instagram .

The former tennis player shared a photo of herself cradling her growing baby bump while posing in a strapless bikini top and flowy pants on a beach.

Gilkes, 42, shared his excitement by commenting a heart-eyes emoji on his fiancée’s post.

Several friends and fans also flocked to the comments section to congratulate the pair.

“Ahhhh 😍😍😍😍 congrats you guys!!!!” Lily Collins wrote.

“Yessss mama and papa this is so wonderful ❤️😍❤️,” Helena Christensen gushed.

“❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ so excited for you❤️,” fashion designer Anine Bing added.

“Amazing!!!!! Congratulations!!!! so happy for you guys 🐣💘💘💘💘💘💘💘,” jewelry designer Jessica McCormack echoed.

“♥️♥️♥️,” Eleven Madison Park chef Daniel Humm commented.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QE40g_0fEoNchJ00
This will be her first child with fiancé Alexander Gilkes.
gilkesa/Instagram

The athlete and Gilkes, a British businessman, got engaged in December 2020 after dating for nearly two years. Sharapova wrote on Instagram at the time, “I said yes from the first day we met. This was our little secret, wasn’t it @gilkesa.”

Her art dealer beau also celebrated their engagement, writing, “Thank you for making me a very very happy boy. I look forward to a lifetime of loving you, and learning from you @mariasharpova.”

Gilkes attended Eton College with Prince William and Prince Harry and is close friends with Princess Eugenie and Pippa Middleton.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fTzKb_0fEoNchJ00
They got engaged in September 2020.
WireImage

While this will be Sharapova’s first marriage, Gilkes wed Meghan Markle’s BFF Misha Nonoo in May 2012 with an extravagant wedding where guests included Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and James Middleton and Lana Del Rey performed.

Gilkes and Nonoo split in 2016, with Page Six reporting that “wild ambition” took down their marriage. The designer then wed oil heir Mikey Hess in September 2019.

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Britney Is Pregnant With Her 3rd Child 6 Months After Her Conservatorship Ended

Click here to read the full article. Buns in the oven! The celebrity pregnancies of 2022 include Rihanna, Nicky Hilton and many more stars who are expecting babies this year. For some celebs like Rih, this marks the first time they’re expecting; meanwhile, others are no strangers to expanding the family (hello, Nick Cannon!) Whether they’re about to be first-time parents or turning out to be a family of 10, these celebs are proud to share the news. But before we get into these celebrity pregnancies of 2022, let’s take a walk down memory lane and remember all the celebrity babies...
CELEBRITIES
KTVB

Ashley Greene Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Husband Paul Khoury

Ashley Greene is going to be a mom! The 35-year-old actress took to Instagram on Friday to announce that she and her husband, Paul Khoury, are expecting their first child. Greene and Khoury, an Australian TV personality, tied the knot in 2018 after five years together. To celebrate the latest step in their relationship, Greene shared black-and-white pics that show her and Khoury excitedly holding up a sonogram.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Helena Christensen
Person
Pippa Middleton
Person
Jessica Mccormack
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Alexander Gilkes
Person
Lana Del Rey
Person
Lily Collins
Person
Maria Sharapova
TMZ.com

Blac Chyna's Mom Tokyo Toni Threatens Judge in Kardashian Lawsuit

Blac Chyna's mom, Tokyo Toni, may have taken her displeasure with the judge too far ... because she allegedly threatened him in her daughter's trial against the Kardashians. Tokyo went off on the judge while live streaming Tuesday on Instagram from just outside the courthouse where the civil case is underway. She says ... "I'm gonna get that judge." She's reacting to the judge booting her from the courtroom earlier in the day.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Julia Roberts' unique living situation with husband Danny Moder and their children

Julia Roberts is one of the most down-to-earth stars in Hollywood and is notoriously private when it comes to her family life. The Pretty Woman star manages to maintain a fairly normal life outside of the spotlight while raising her family in Malibu, having previously told Wall Street Journal: "We're just grateful for the sense we have of being like any other family down the street. I don't question it, frankly."
MALIBU, CA
Carla St. Louis

Sasha Obama's Boyfriend is The Son of This Buckhead Actor

Sasha Obama and Clifton Powell Jr.The Daily Mail UK. (ATLANTA, Ga.) Sasha Obama's new boyfriend is the son of Hollywood actor and Buckhead resident, Clifton Powell. The Gen-Z romance comes as no surprise to fans of the Obama family. The First Lady Michelle Obama alluded to her daughters, Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20, being in relationships on an episode of the Ellen Show. "Now they are bringing grown men home," says Michelle. "Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives."
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiance#Wedding#British Royal Family#Gilkesa
The Independent

Britney Spears says she had a ‘secret relationship’ before father Jamie took over her career: ‘I was literally devastated’

Britney Spears has appeared to claim that her father ended a “secret relationship” she was in when he began controlling her career. The pop star has shared a number of revelations to her Instagram since being freed from the conservatorship that once controlled her business and personal affairs, in November last year. Among the posts have been criticisms of the way her family, including her father Jamie and her sister Jamie-Lynn, treated her while she was tied to the controversial legal arrangement.On 24 March, Spears shared a series of screenshots showing her commenting about how she has been adjusting...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Covers Her Stomach With Her Purse 3 Days Before Announcing Pregnancy

Britney Spears walked outside with Sam Asghari while wearing a short-sleeved orange mini dress on April 8 and held her purse up to the area where there would be a baby bump. Britney Spears, 40, happily surprised fans on April 11, when she revealed she is expecting her third child, and just days before she was spotted covering her apparent baby bump. The singer was photographed walking outside with her fiancé Sam Asghari on April 8 and showed off an orange short-sleeved flared out mini dress with a plunging neckline. She was carrying a purse during the outing and seemed to hold it up to her stomach area as she passed cameras while looking straight ahead.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Leona Lewis confirms pregnancy with baby bump picture

Leona Lewis has confirmed she is expecting her first child.The former The X-Factor winner shared the happy news to her Instagram profile, where she posted a photograph of her smiling in a black body-con dress that reveals her baby bump.“Can’t wait to meet you in the summer,” she wrote in the caption, alongside a heart emoji.The Bleeding Love star married her partner, Dennis Jauch - a choreographer and producer - in August 2019.The couple tied the knot in a Buddhist ceremony at musician Sting’s estate in Tuscany, Italy. View this post on Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Fury: Camilla Parker-Bowles 'In Panic Mode' About The Upcoming Memoir Of Meghan Markle's Husband? Duke Reveals Details Of His Reunion With Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry broke the hearts of many when he announced in, January 2020, that he is stepping back from his senior royal roles together with his wife, Meghan Markle. At the time, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex cited their desire to become financially independent as one of the major reasons why they decided to quit the royal life.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

97K+
Followers
11K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy