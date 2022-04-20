Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Becker, East Marshall, East Otter Tail, East Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Dakota; Dixon HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT SATURDAY WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, south winds 35 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...In South Dakota, Gregory, Charles Mix, Bon Homme, Yankton and Clay Counties. In Nebraska, Dixon and Dakota Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 5 AM CDT Saturday. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated stronger winds are possible near any thunderstorms tonight. The strong winds will also lead to elevated fire danger, especially on Saturday.

DAKOTA COUNTY, NE ・ 1 HOUR AGO