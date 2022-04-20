ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Becker County, MN

Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Becker, East Marshall, East Otter Tail, East Polk by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-20 11:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-20 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for East Carteret, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: East Carteret; Northern Outer Banks FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...East Carteret County, and Northern Outer Banks. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Beaufort, Coastal Onslow, Duplin, East Carteret, Greene by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Beaufort; Coastal Onslow; Duplin; East Carteret; Greene; Hatteras Island; Inland Onslow; Jones; Lenoir; Mainland Dare; Mainland Hyde; Martin; Northern Craven; Northern Outer Banks; Ocracoke Island; Pamlico; Pitt; Southern Craven; Tyrrell; Washington; West Carteret INCREASED FIRE DANGER LATE THIS MORNING THROUGH EARLY EVENING West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts 25 to 30 mph, relative humidity values dropping to 20 to 25 percent, and drying ground fuels will bring an increased fire danger to much of eastern North Carolina again late this morning through early afternoon. Outdoor burning is discouraged. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression equipment is readily available.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Southern Twin Falls County, Southwest Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 20:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southern Twin Falls County; Southwest Highlands; Upper Treasure Valley; Western Magic Valley WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING West/northwest winds were slowly decreasing this evening and will be below advisory thresholds by 9 PM MDT. Saturday afternoon will be windy again, almost as windy as today, and again from the west or northwest.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 15:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-28 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range; Mountains Of San Benito County And Interior Monterey County Including Pinnacles National Park; San Francisco Peninsula Coast; Santa Cruz Mountains; Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest; Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northern California. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Grand Canyon Country, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 19:46:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Grand Canyon Country; Kaibab Plateau; Marble and Glen Canyons WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MST THIS EVENING Winds are decreasing dramatically this evening and will continue to decrease overnight. The Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire at 8 PM MST.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Blount Smoky Mountains, Cocke Smoky Mountains, East Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 11:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or are expected to occur shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Blount Smoky Mountains; Cocke Smoky Mountains; East Polk; Sevier Smoky Mountains; Southeast Greene; Southeast Monroe; Unicoi RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF THE EAST TENNESSEE MOUNTAINS AND CLAY AND CHEROKEE COUNTIES IN NC * TIMING...through 8 PM this evening. * WIND...Sustained winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...20 to 25 percent or lower this afternoon and evening. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Custer, Lawrence, Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 16:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Custer; Lawrence; Pennington THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL CUSTER SOUTHEASTERN LAWRENCE AND SOUTHWESTERN PENNINGTON COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However, small hail and gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southwestern and west central South Dakota.
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for East Central Plains, Northeast Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-28 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: East Central Plains; Northeast Plains FIRE WEATHER WATCH MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY EVENING FOR THE NORTHEAST AND EAST-CENTRAL PLAINS DUE TO STRONG SOUTHWEST WIND, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS .Widespread critical fire weather conditions are possible Monday as the flow aloft strengthens ahead of an approaching storm system. Relative humidity values in eastern portions of the state will drop into the single digits while high temperatures climb to between 15 to 20 degrees above average. Additionally, a very unstable airmass/Haines Index of 6 is also forecast Monday afternoon. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Fire Weather Watch...which is in effect from Monday afternoon through Monday evening. * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast and east-central plains. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 9 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged.
CURRY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Bighorn Mountains Southeast, Bighorn Mountains West by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bighorn Mountains Southeast; Bighorn Mountains West WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Periods of snow, heavy at times. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 14 inches. North wind 35 to 45 mph. * WHERE...Bighorn Mountains. * WHEN...Until 6 PM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, especially over Powder River Pass and Granite Pass. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility to whiteout conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Backcountry enthusiasts, including snowmobilers, can easily become disoriented and lost. Frostbite and hypothermia can set in quickly.
BIG HORN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Dakota, Dixon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Dakota; Dixon HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT SATURDAY WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, south winds 35 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...In South Dakota, Gregory, Charles Mix, Bon Homme, Yankton and Clay Counties. In Nebraska, Dixon and Dakota Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 5 AM CDT Saturday. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated stronger winds are possible near any thunderstorms tonight. The strong winds will also lead to elevated fire danger, especially on Saturday.
DAKOTA COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Animas River Basin, Four Corners, Upper Dolores River by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 20:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Animas River Basin; Four Corners, Upper Dolores River WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING Winds have diminished below advisory criteria across southwest Colorado. As a result, the Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire at 9 PM MDT.
DOLORES COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Ida, Lyon, O'Brien by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Buena Vista; Cherokee; Clay; Dickinson; Ida; Lyon; O'Brien; Osceola; Plymouth; Sioux; Woodbury WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota, northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated stronger winds are possible near any thunderstorms tonight and Saturday. The strong winds will also lead to elevated fire danger, especially on Saturday.
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Black Mesa Area, Chinle Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 19:46:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Black Mesa Area; Chinle Valley; Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MST THIS EVENING Winds are decreasing dramatically this evening and will continue to decrease overnight. The Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire at 8 PM MST.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Clay, Gregory, Yankton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 08:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Bon Homme; Charles Mix; Clay; Gregory; Yankton HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT SATURDAY WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, south winds 35 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...In South Dakota, Gregory, Charles Mix, Bon Homme, Yankton and Clay Counties. In Nebraska, Dixon and Dakota Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 5 AM CDT Saturday. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated stronger winds are possible near any thunderstorms tonight. The strong winds will also lead to elevated fire danger, especially on Saturday.
BON HOMME COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Cottonwood, Jackson, Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cottonwood; Jackson; Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Nobles; Pipestone; Rock WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota, northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated stronger winds are possible near any thunderstorms tonight and Saturday. The strong winds will also lead to elevated fire danger, especially on Saturday.
COTTONWOOD COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dickey, La Moure, Stutsman by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Dickey; La Moure; Stutsman A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF LAMOURE, NORTHEASTERN DICKEY AND SOUTHEASTERN STUTSMAN COUNTIES THROUGH 1030 PM CDT At 1000 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Lamoure, or 17 miles northwest of Oakes, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Marion. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
DICKEY COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range; Natrona County Lower Elevations WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TO 6 PM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Periods of snow, heavy at times. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds frequently gusting 35 to 45 mph creating areas of blowing snow. * WHERE...Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range and Natrona County Lower Elevations. * WHEN...From midnight to 6 PM Saturday. The heaviest snow is expected between 3 AM and noon Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially Saturday morning, with slushy and slick roads. Roads are expected to become mainly wet during the afternoon Saturday. Visibility will be under a tenth of a mile in heavier snow bursts. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Windy conditions, along with wet snow and cold temperatures, could be harmful to young livestock.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cass, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 21:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cass; Richland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CASS AND NORTHERN RICHLAND COUNTIES At 943 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Walcott, or 26 miles southwest of Fargo, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Kindred, Oxbow, Abercrombie, Walcott, Leonard, Christine and Colfax. This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 34 and 51. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CASS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Aurora, Brule, Davison, Douglas, Hutchinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 21:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 04:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Aurora; Brule; Davison; Douglas; Hutchinson WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT SATURDAY WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...For the first Wind Advisory, south winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. For the second Wind Advisory, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Brule, Douglas, Aurora, Davison and Hutchinson Counties. * WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, until 5 AM CDT Saturday. For the second Wind Advisory, from 9 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated stronger winds are possible near any thunderstorms tonight. The strong winds will also lead to elevated fire danger, especially on Saturday.
AURORA COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Hanson, Jerauld, Sanborn, Turner by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 08:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Hanson; Jerauld; Sanborn; Turner WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT SATURDAY WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...For the first Wind Advisory, south winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. For the second Wind Advisory, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Jerauld, Sanborn, Hanson and Turner Counties. * WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, until 5 AM CDT Saturday. For the second Wind Advisory, from 9 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated stronger winds are possible near any thunderstorms tonight. The strong winds will also lead to elevated fire danger, especially on Saturday.
HANSON COUNTY, SD

